Port Washington teens step inside police work

The Port Washington Police District hosted its Youth Police Academy on Saturday, Nov. 15, giving local high school students a behind-the-scenes look at law enforcement and an opportunity to engage directly with officers.

The one-day program, held at the Nassau County Police Academy in Garden City, welcomed students in grades 9 through 12. Participants spent the day learning about the demands of police work, from physical training and defensive tactics to leadership, ethics and teamwork.

Students also explored specialized units, including aviation, mounted, and K-9, and navigated an obstacle course designed to simulate real-world challenges that officers face. The program culminated with each participant receiving an official Police Academy Certificate.

“Our Youth Police Academy is about building connections, understanding, and respect,” said Port Washington Police Department Chief Robert Del Muro. “We want students to see firsthand what it means to be a modern police officer — the training, the teamwork, and the dedication it requires. This program gives young people a chance to engage directly with our officers, ask questions, and discover whether law enforcement might be a future calling for them.”

The Youth Police Academy is part of the department’s ongoing efforts to build community connections and provide meaningful experiences for local teens interested in public service.