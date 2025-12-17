One injured in single-car crash

One person was injured when a car struck a pole on the center divider of Jericho Turnpike around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 16. A passenger with minor leg injuries left in an ambulance, while the driver and a second passenger remained at the scene.
The driver, 80, was driving with two friends when he hit a pole, causing airbags to deploy. “The other
car’s lights were in my face,” said driver Raymond Raikha, from Queens. He was uninjured.
The other passenger, 50, was also uninjured. A family member of a passenger was present to help those in the vehicle.
Nassau County Police, NYPD, FDNY, Bellerose Terrace Fire Rescue, and an Ambulance from Northwell Health were all present at the scene.