Floral Park

One injured in single-car crash

J. Cav Scott Posted on
Driver remains unharmed after vehicle struck pole
J. Cav Scott

One person was injured when a car struck a pole on the center divider of Jericho Turnpike around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 16. A passenger with minor leg injuries left in an ambulance, while the driver and a second passenger remained at the scene. 

The driver, 80,  was driving with two friends when he hit a pole, causing airbags to deploy. “The other

Multiple departments from both New York City and Nassau County responded
car’s lights were in my face,” said driver Raymond Raikha, from Queens. He was uninjured. 

The other passenger, 50, was also uninjured. A family member of a passenger was present to help those in the vehicle. 

Nassau County Police, NYPD, FDNY, Bellerose Terrace Fire Rescue, and an Ambulance from Northwell Health were all present at the scene.

Paramedics left the scene after ensuring the driver was uninjured
Paramedics left the scene after ensuring the driver was uninjured

