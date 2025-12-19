Cats, dogs that want to go ho, ho, home with you for the holidays

Adoption is an amazing way to change an animal’s life, but this holiday season, please remember that pets aren’t gifts. Welcoming an animal into your home is a long-term commitment, filled with care, patience, and love. If you’re ready to adopt, consider one of these adorable adoptables and help make their holiday wishes come true.

Available for adoption at North Shore Animal League America

Meet Nellie, a 2-year-old Terrier mix who came all the way from South Carolina with her suitcase packed full of toys (literally…she insists on bringing one along on her walks). Her requirements? Belly rubs on demand, a loving family with older kids, and someone who’s had a dog before. In return, she promises endless love, tail wags, and lots of giggles. Ready to make Nellie’s belly rub dreams come true? Come meet her at the Port Washington adoption center!

Meet the delightful Nora! This spirited 1-year-old Lab/Collie mix from Georgia is bursting with energy and ready for adventure! With her floppy ears and playful spirit, she’s the perfect companion for someone who loves outdoor fun. Nora adores running in the dog park, playing fetch, and soaking up every moment of love. She’s looking for experienced adopters with older children to help her continue her training. Nora would thrive as your one-and-only fur baby, eager to receive all your love and attention!

This handsome boy is Lucky, a 4-year-old Australian Cattledog mix with a big heart and an adventurous spirit! This smart, energetic pup thrives with experienced owners who can complete his training. He’s great with children and would love to be the only pet in the home. If you’re ready to give Lucky the structure and love he needs, visit him today at the Port Washington campus!

Alice is a gorgeous Pitbull terrier mix who has been in our care for quite some time. Alice takes time to warm up to new people, but once she does, her true personality shines! You’ll find Alice is a silly, playful, loveable cuddle bug who wants nothing more than to spend time with her trusted human companions. She’s looking for an experienced, adults-only home where Alice can be your one-and-only furry companion. Let’s make Alice’s birthday wish of finding a loving family to call her own come true!

*Senior Alert* Sixteen-year-old Lucinda lost her owner and spent eight lonely months in the home they once shared, cared for only by a kind neighbor. When she arrived, she was overwhelmed and heartbroken. A quiet space in Animal League America’s Long Term Care Home and lots of patience have helped her slowly rejoin the world on her own terms. With a clear plan in place to manage her diabetes (covered at cost through Pet Health Centers), Lucinda is ready for the peaceful retirement she deserves. She’ll thrive as the only pet in a calm, experienced adult home, where love is offered gently and space is respected. She’s a beloved elder lady, and we can’t wait to see her finally go home purrmanently.

In her short four months, Dot has already beaten the odds after being rescued as an abandoned outdoor kitten. With the loving care of our veterinary team, she got the fresh start she deserved. Now that she’s ready for her first real home, we wanted to provide her with some feline guidance and a room full of fun companions has turned her around quickly. Now that she’s aced her education with some phenomenal feline instructors, she ready to take home with her all the knowledge she’s gathered and show you what a top pupil she’s become.

*Double Adoption* Charles and Diane are dashing, debonair and not quite demure after all, they’re five-month-old kittens! These gorgeous locally rescued siblings are full of fun, excited to explore new opportunities. Toys, catnip, and treats are all you’ll need to start the party with them, and once you get started, you won’t want to stop. The cuteness is overwhelming! Want an easy pair to pick up and play with furever? Charles and Diane are lowkey cuties with high potential for a thrilling good time!

If you’re ready to open your heart and home to a fabulous feline, contact DoritS@animalleague.org. To meet your perfect pooch, email jamied@animalleague.org or visit their Port Washington campus today!

As always, thanks for reading and please remember to always adopt, never shop…pass it on!