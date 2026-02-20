10 dogs and cats looking for families to adopt them

With the forecast calling for rain and chilly temps, consider this your sign to adopt a 24/7 cuddle machine! Head out and bring home your new best friend today!

Available for adoption at North Shore Animal League America

*Special Request* Casper is a one-year-old pit bull mix from Louisiana with a big personality and an even bigger heart. Full of energy, curiosity, and playfulness, he’ll benefit from structure and guidance to help him grow into his best self.

Because Casper is deaf, he needs an experienced dog owner who can communicate using visual cues, hand signals, and positive reinforcement. He does well with older children and must meet any kids in the home before adoption to ensure a safe, respectful connection. Casper should also meet any resident dogs to confirm compatibility. He cannot live in a city or apartment setting and will thrive in a quieter environment where he can focus, explore, and feel secure.

With the right leadership and setting, Casper has all the potential to become a loyal, joyful companion. He’s searching for a home ready to embrace his unique needs and his boundless spirit.

Three-year-old Terrier/Labrador mix Lucky is getting some extra snugs and hugs from Animal League America’s Team Leader Chris. Lucky’s owner recently passed away, and unfortunately, the family couldn’t give Lucky the care he needed. But as you can see… Lucky was LOVED! Let’s help this handsome fella be part of a loving family again. Who knows… maybe the ‘Lucky’ one will be you!

This six-month-old Lab/Terrier mix with the most adorably floppy ears arrived from Texas absolutely terrified of the world around him. Ollie once cowered in corners, unsure if it was safe to trust. But with patience, consistency, and a whole lot of love from our team, this brave boy has had the most incredible glow-up. Now? Ollie happily trots right up to say hello to new friends – ears flopping, tail wagging, eyes bright. He’s discovered the joy of playtime and lives for running free in the park, chasing tennis balls, and showing off his playful side.

Ollie can still be a little shy in new environments, so he’ll thrive with a dedicated adopter who understands that confidence takes time. Because of his fearful past, a fully fenced yard is a must -no city or urban living for this sensitive soul. He does well with other dogs (a meet & greet will help find the perfect match!) and would do best in a home with older children who can continue his training journey. From frightened to flourishing, Ollie is proof that love changes everything. Could you be the one to give this floppy-eared sweetheart the forever home he’s been waiting for?

Looking for an easy way to be a hero? One-year-old Heath is looking for someone just like you! This beguiling boy comes all the way from West Virginia. Seems like a long way to go to find his family, but he’s ever optimistic that the trip is worth it. Heath’s a great choice for any cat-loving family searching for a new friend.

One-year-old Gabriella knew nothing but hardship during her life outdoors. Injured as a kitten, she had no way to protect herself from continued struggle until a kindhearted Good Samaritan stepped in and gave her the chance at a safer future. After arriving at Animal League America, their compassionate veterinary team relieved her pain by removing her injured leg, setting her on the path to healing.

So much change in such a short time can feel overwhelming, and Gabriella is still finding her footing as she learns what life can be. This time, though, she’s surrounded by unwavering support and encouragement, guiding her toward a bright future she never knew was possible. You could be the hero who adopts Gabriella and introduces her to her very first loving fur-ever home, one filled with safety, patience, and love.

*Double Adoption* You’d never know two-year-old door greeters Purdue and Swatara started out with hesitation when they first arrived as older kittens. Time, patience, treats, repeat, that’s all they needed to be fully won over into the wonderful world of being pets. These super-bonded brothers are always first in line for a party, especially if it involves treats. A family with understanding older kids is all that’s missing from their happily ever after—and a life supply of treats!

*Double Adoption* Flying into a new nest at Bianca’s Furry Friends can be a daunting task for shy girls. Fortunately for two-year-olds Chickadee and Hummingbird, they have each other for support to take on new experiences. We may never know what led them to need our help, all the way from North Carolina, but we do get to watch as they embrace new experiences together. Chickadee may be the first to be chirping for attention, but Hummingbird isn’t far behind, collecting any treats her friend may have missed. They’re a sweet, gentle pair ready to fly into your hearts fur-ever!

If you’re ready to adopt and open your heart and home to a fabulous feline, contact DoritS@animalleague.org. To meet your perfect pooch, email JamieD@animalleague.org or visit their Port Washington campus today!

Available for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter

Eugene is a charming gray tabby, approximately two years old, with a gentle soul and a heart full of love. This handsome Domestic Short Hair was found as a stray, roaming the streets and seeking kindness wherever he could find it. Despite a rough start, Eugene’s affectionate nature has never wavered.

Eugene bears a few scars on his face that tell the story of his time surviving outdoors, but they only add to his character and resilience. This sweet boy is truly a standout thanks to his gentle disposition and laid-back attitude. He’s the purr-fect companion who absolutely loves attention and will happily cozy up on your lap to enjoy all the petting you’re willing to share.

Eugene is likely to do well in a home with children and would truly thrive in a calm, loving environment where he can finally relax and enjoy all the comforts of indoor life. He’s young, healthy, and ready to be adopted and share his love with a forever family, and we’re continuing to learn more about his preferences with other pets.

If you are interested in meeting Eugene, please fill out an application today!

As always, thanks for reading and please remember to always adopt, never shop… pass it on!