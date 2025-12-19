Syosset Hospital earns Magnet Designation with Distinction for first time

Northwell’s Syosset Hospital has earned Magnet Designation with Distinction from the American Nurses Credentialing Center, achieving the recognition for the first time in the hospital’s history.

The Magnet Recognition Program recognizes healthcare organizations that demonstrate excellence in nursing practice, strong clinical outcomes, a commitment to innovation, professional development and patient-centred care. Earning the designation requires a multi-year evaluation process that includes documentation, performance data and an on-site review by American Nurses Credentialing Center appraisers.

The hospital, located at 221 Jericho Turnpike, was awarded 17 exemplars, placing it among an elite group of organizations nationwide that were recognized for the highest levels of nursing excellence and clinical outcomes.

Magnet designation is considered the “gold standard” for nursing excellence and is awarded to fewer than 10% of hospitals nationwide. The 17 exemplars reflect Syosset Hospital’s patient outcomes and safety metrics, high levels of patient satisfaction and experience, strong nurse engagement, empowerment, and professional development, innovative nursing practices and evidence-based care models and excellence in interdisciplinary collaboration and leadership.

Michael Scarpelli, president of the Syosset Hospital, said in a statement released by the hospital that the achievement reflects dedication, professionalism and compassion from the hospital’s staff.

“Earning Magnet with Distinction and receiving 17 exemplars validates what our patients and community experience every day: exceptional care delivered through teamwork, mutual respect, and an unwavering commitment to quality,” he said.

Theresa Dillman, the hospital’s chief nursing officer, said the honor belongs to the nurses and that the awards confirm the hospital’s “culture of excellence.”

“Their leadership, collaboration and relentless focus on safety and evidence-based practice made this milestone possible,” she said.

The Magnet designation is awarded for four-year periods.

The latest honor goes along with other achievements that the hospital has received.

The Syosset Hospital was also recognized as one of Nassau’s top healthcare providers by The Leapfrog Group earlier this year, and has also been recognized for its excellence in stroke and diabetes care through the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association. According to Northwell, Syosset Hospital also contributed to the hospital group being ranked seventh nationwide for Best Orthopedic Program, according to U.S. News & World Report.