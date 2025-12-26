Meet dogs, cats who want to start the New Year with you

Whether you’re looking for a hiking buddy or a couch companion, this week’s adoptables have something special to offer. From energetic, on-the-go dogs to a sweet senior diabetic cat, they’re all ready to fill your home with love.

Available for adoption at North Shore Animal League America

Grace is a stunning two-year-old Hound mix from Louisiana looking for the perfect home! Previously adopted as a puppy, she showed some resource guarding, so she’ll need an experienced owner or a pet-free home. With her track-star legs, a tall, fenced yard is a must! Grace thrives in quieter rural/suburban settings and would do best with older kids. Her silly personality shines with us, and we’d love to see it flourish in a loving home. Bring the whole household for a meet-and-greet and see if Grace is the perfect fit!

Louie is a Terrier/Hound mix rescued from Arkansas, and he is EVERYTHING: fun, active, obedient, silly, and 100% gorgeous When you walk through the Adoption Center in Port Washington, you’ll see puppies, kittens, and all kinds of adorable faces… but don’t forget about incredible dogs like Louie. He may be a little older and a little bigger, but the love, loyalty, and laughter he’ll bring into your life is next level. Big kids like Louie have just as much heart… actually, they have more. So come meet Louie, feel his fun, playful personality – he’s ready to make your house a home.

This is Scrappy, a handsome and loyal two-year-old Terrier mix came from Louisiana as a puppy. Scrappy is looking for a committed family that is ready to show him the care and structure he needs and deserves. Scrappy has a strong bond with people that he trusts, but he will need a family with prior dog experience and some patience to help him settle in. He can do well with other canine friends, but no cats. Scrappy would love to meet any canine friends he might live with. Scrappy has a history of guarding his high value items, so due to this we believe he would do best in a home with older children. Scrappy can be cautious around new people, so all potential adopters must meet him first so he can get acclimated to his new family before going home. Scrappy has proven to be a lovable and loyal companion to the staff members he’s grown close with here.

*Senior Alert and Special Request* When 10-year-old Kodi’s family moved and couldn’t take him along, he found his way back to Animal League America. This devoted lap cat charmed his way into all hearts while vets uncovered an underlying health issue. The good news? His diabetes is easily managed with a special diet and medication (no insulin shots!), and his care is covered at cost through Animal League’s Pet Health Centers. Kodi’s only goal now is simple: to claim a purrmanent lap and a loving home where he can soak up all the affection he’s been missing. One cuddle is all it takes to see why we’re smitten—and why you might be too.

If you’re looking for a true testament to patience and care, three-year-old Jonquil is it. This once-timid momma arrived months before she was ready for adoption, spending time raising her litter and then settling into a quiet space to relearn trust at her own pace. With gentle guidance, Jonquil has blossomed—welcoming hands she once feared and even surprising herself as a little door greeter with growing confidence. An experienced home with older kids will help her continue this beautiful transformation from a timid past to a calm, loving future.

Tapioca’s abandonment left her shaken, but with patience and kindness, she’s finding her footing again. This beautiful four-year-old tabby is slowly rebuilding her confidence around people and other cats and already showing her gratitude with chatty check-ins and sweet leg rubs. An experienced, calm home with older children will help Tapioca continue her healing journey and settle into the fresh start she deserves. With time, love, and understanding, she’s ready to blossom into a devoted companion once more.

If you’re ready to open your heart and home to a fabulous feline, contact DoritS@animalleague.org. To meet your perfect pooch, email jamied@animalleague.org or visit their Port Washington campus today!

As always, thanks for reading and please remember to always adopt, never shop…pass it on!