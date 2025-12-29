Missing Great Neck woman with Alzheimer’s yet to be found

The Great Neck community has been searching for a 79-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s who has been missing since Dec. 16.
Shua Hua Xu was reported missing by her family. They posted on Facebook that she was last seen near Temple Israel of Great Neck and have called on people in the area to assist in the search.
Nassau County Police said Xu is an Asian woman who is 5 feet tall, weighs 95 pounds and has brown eyes and gray and black hair. She was last seen wearing a red jacket, dark pants and shoes.
Chibo Qian, Xu’s son, posted her suspected route on Facebook, traveling through the Great Neck Peninsula.
Joey Chow, Qian’s wife, posted videos and photos of Xu in different Great Neck locations on Facebook. Xu is pictured walking through residential neighborhoods. Chow posted an update on Dec. 22, thanking those who have helped in the search, but saying that Xu has yet to be found.
Nassau police also asked anyone with information about Xu’s whereabouts to contact the Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347.