Missing Great Neck woman with Alzheimer’s yet to be found

79-year-old Great NEck resident Shua Hua Xu has yet to be found despite community efforts.

The Great Neck community has been searching for a 79-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s who has been missing since Dec. 16.

Shua Hua Xu was reported missing by her family. They posted on Facebook that she was last seen near Temple Israel of Great Neck and have called on people in the area to assist in the search.