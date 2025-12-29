Syosset industrial space sold for over $9M

Total Restoration Industries has acquired a 30,500-square-foot commercial space in Syosset, purchasing the property for over $9 million.

The real estate company acquired the building at 130 Eileen Way in Syosset through a $9,093,000 sale from Premier Commercial Real Estate. The 1.5-acre property sold for just under $300 per square foot.

The 130 Eileen Way address is zoned within the Syosset Industrial Park, according to the Town of Oyster Bay.

Total Restoration Industries specializes in restoring properties damaged by fire, smoke, water, flooding and mold. The newly acquired property is down the street from the company’s headquarters at 160 Eileen Way.

The property previously housed Big Blue Online, a tech company that sells a wide variety of computers and IT products.