New year, new pet: 10 cats and dogs ready to start 2026 with you

The new year is the perfect time for new beginnings, and for some very deserving animals, that beginning could be a forever home. This week’s adoptables are ready to start 2026 with you!

Available for adoption through Tender Loving Cats

Beth is a gentle little explorer with a heart full of curiosity. Though she may be shy at first, she quickly blossoms into an affectionate and loyal companion once she feels safe. She’s an independent girl who enjoys having her own space, but she’ll happily climb into your lap when she’s ready for snuggles. Beth is respectful of personal boundaries, making her an ideal match for someone who appreciates a cat who knows when to give space and when to offer love. She’s also easy to handle for grooming and nail trims, which speaks to her sweet, cooperative nature.

When it’s time to play, Beth truly comes alive. She adores feather and string toys and will eagerly dash after crunchy treats tossed across the room. Energetic and adventurous, she loves exploring her surroundings and discovering new things, even if she approaches them with a touch of initial nervousness. With patience and kindness, Beth’s shy side melts away, revealing a playful, food-motivated sweetheart who will brighten any home with her gentle spirit and charming personality.

Avery is a little charmer with a delightful purr, a soft meow, and silky golden fur that feels just as lovely as it looks. Her mesmerizing gold eyes can melt your heart with a single glance. Gentle and affectionate, Avery doesn’t mind being held and quickly wins over everyone she meets. Once she knows you, she becomes a total love bug, happily purring in your arms.

Curious and playful, Avery enjoys chasing the red laser dot, pouncing on toy mice, springs, and balls, and leaping after feather wands with graceful enthusiasm. She has a mellow, easygoing nature and gets along well with others. Whether she’s playing, exploring, or curling up for a quiet nap, Avery fills every moment with warmth and love.

To meet Beth or Avery, complete an adoption application at tenderlovingcats.org

Available for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter

There sure is something sweet about Mary! Her story started as a stray, but all she’s ever wanted is love, and she’s ready to give it right back. This affectionate girl is happiest when she’s close to her people, soaking up pets, cuddles, and attention. If you’ve been dreaming of a clingy cat who wants to be involved in everything you do, Mary is your perfect match.

Born in 2024, Mary is a young brown tabby with a gentle heart and an easygoing nature. She gets along wonderfully with kids, other cats, and even dogs, making her a great fit for just about any home. With no medical issues and a whole lot of love to give, Mary is simply waiting for someone to make her feel forever calm.

If you are interested in meeting Mary, please fill out an application to schedule time to properly interact with him in a domestic setting.

Available for adoption at North Shore Animal League America

Randy is a handsome two-year-old Shepherd mix from Louisiana! Randy has had a tough time adjusting to shelter life and would thrive in a calm, loving home. He adores the outdoors and enjoys quality time with volunteers. Randy needs a quieter neighborhood with a fully fenced yard to help him feel secure. He can be nervous and a bit stubborn, so an experienced owner who can provide strong leadership is essential. Older children and all family members, including any dogs, should meet Randy before adoption to ensure a perfect match.

Meet Sinatra, the dashing one-year-old Hound mix from Tennessee! While most of his life has been spent with Animal League America, he’s ready to find his forever home. Sinatra is a lovable companion who warms up quickly with time and patience. He’s not a fan of confinement; he just wants to greet everyone! Sinatra plays well with other dogs but should meet them prior to adoption. He thrives in homes with older children and experienced owners who can provide structure and routine. Strong and a bit stubborn, Sinatra needs a family willing to give him the guidance he deserves.

Bella may be small, but her heart is full of love just waiting to bloom. This one-year-old terrier mix from Texas is gentle, sensitive, and searching for a calm, experienced home where she can truly feel safe. New situations can be scary, so Bella needs someone patient and understanding to help her build confidence at her own pace. She could do well with respectful older kids; just be sure everyone meets first to ensure the connection is right. A doggy companion might be a great match too, pending a successful intro.

Buster, a four-year-old Shepherd mix, was rescued from Louisiana in March 2024. Since then, despite his affectionate heart, playful nature, and eager-to-please personality, he’s been overlooked time and time again. He’s a big boy with an even bigger heart, dreaming of a home where he can curl up beside you, smother you with love, and finally feel like he belongs. He knows his commands, adores playtime, and would thrive with an experienced adopter.

*Double Adoption* You’d never guess two-year-old door greeters Purdue and Swatara were once hesitant older kittens. With time, patience, and plenty of treats, they’ve fully embraced the good life, and now they’re always first in line for the fun. These super-bonded brothers are guaranteed to bring the party wherever they go. All they’re missing is a loving home with understanding older kids and a lifetime supply of treats to complete their happily ever after.

Svetlana’s first year brought big challenges, rescued from outdoors and then fighting through a serious illness, but this brave girl has come out the other side ready for a calmer, happier chapter. Now, one year old, she’s looking for an experienced home with older children who’ll give her the patience she needs as her confidence grows. Svetlana adores other cats and would love a feline friend to help guide her into her first true home. Add a little catnip and her playful inner kitten comes shining through.

Watch out world—Kepler is ready to explore! This energetic two-year-old from Puerto Rico needed a calmer place than Animal League America’s adoption center to truly shine, and their quiet Long Term Care Home has been just the ticket. Catio lounging has brought him peace, while toy butterflies still spark his playful side. Kepler is looking for an experienced human who’s ready to follow his lead. He wants to be your one and only pet, and in return he’ll give you his full, spirited devotion. A consistent home with older kids who can keep up with his energy while respecting his space will help him thrive.

If you’re ready to open your heart and home to a fabulous feline, contact DoritS@animalleague.org. To meet your perfect pooch, email jamied@animalleague.org or visit their Port Washington campus today!

As always, thanks for reading and please remember to always adopt, never shop…pass it on!