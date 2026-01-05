Nicholas Center joins Art Guild to host 3rd annual art showcase

The Nicholas Center will partner with The Art Guild of Port Washington to present its third annual Art Showcase on Sunday, Jan. 11, celebrating three years of inclusive arts programming and creative collaboration.

The exhibition, which grew out of the first inclusive art classes designed for The Nicholas Center participants, will feature artwork created throughout the year by artists in the program. Works on display will include paintings and mixed-media pieces that reflect both artistic growth and the evolving partnership between the two Port Washington organizations.

“We are delighted to continue this wonderful tradition with The Nicholas Center,” said Tracy Lefkowitz, art director and program director at The Art Guild. “Watching the artists grow has been a profound privilege. Seeing the confidence and pride in their eyes as they stand beside their work in a professional gallery is a powerful reminder of why we strive to make the arts accessible to everyone.”

MaryKate Carroll, creative arts coordinator at The Nicholas Center, said the collaboration supports the organization’s mission of inclusion and opportunity.

“Our partnership with The Art Guild is a cornerstone of our mission,” Carroll said. “This collaboration has provided a vital outlet for creative expression and a true sense of belonging. This showcase is more than an art show; it is a celebration of the unique voices of our participants and the inclusive spirit that defines Port Washington.”

The opening reception will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at The Art Guild, located at 200 Port Washington Blvd. The event is free and open to the public, offering community members an opportunity to meet the artists and learn more about The Nicholas Center’s programs.

The exhibition will remain on display through Jan. 25. The Art Guild is open on weekends from 1 to 4 p.m. Weekday visits can be arranged by calling 516-304-5797.

The Nicholas Center is a nonprofit human services agency that supports individuals with autism through vocational training, supported employment, community-based internships and peer-to-peer social programs. The Art Guild of Port Washington is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing inclusive visual arts education, workshops and exhibitions for artists of all ages and skill levels.