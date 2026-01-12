Bronx man gets 25 years after sexually abusing child for over a decade

A Bronx man was sentenced on Monday, Jan. 12, to 25 years in prison and 20 years post-release supervision for sexually abusing his girlfriend’s daughter at their Port Washington home for more than a decade, according to Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly.

Juan Caceres, 58, was convicted on Nov. 21 of sexual conduct against a child.

Donnelly said that beginning in 2011, Caceres began dating the victim’s mother and moved in with the family to a home in Port Washington.

Shortly afterwards, he began touching the child inappropriately, the DA said. The conduct escalated, and Caceres began going into the victim’s bedroom at night to sexually abuse her multiple times a week for more than a year, Donnelly said.

In 2013, after a medical procedure incapacitated the victim for an extended period, making her wheelchair bound, Caceres began regularly having sexual intercourse with her in her bed at night when she was unable to get up and walk away, Donnelly said.

The sexual abuse continued for more than a decade until the victim was an adult, the DA said.

Caceres had surrendered on Dec. 23, 2024, to Nassau County Police.

Donnelly called Caceres a “disgusting predator” and said she is grateful that Caceres received the maximum sentence.