Nassau University Medical Center to get $109.6 million in state aid

Nassau University Medical Center is set to get nearly $110 million in state aid to help reduce the hospital’s deficit.

The $109.6 million in state funding is more than double what NUMC received to offset costs in 2025, according to hospital documents.

The funding includes $82.1 million from the state Department of Health’s Vital Access Provider Assurance Program, which gives funding to financially struggling hospitals, and $27.5 million through an intergovernmental transfer tied to enhanced federal Medicaid funding dating back to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

The state funding is expected to reduce the East Meadow-based hospital’s projected 2026 operating loss from $167.1 million to $82.5 million.

The 2026 budget, which was presented to the hospital’s board of directors in December 2025, did not factor in funding from the state since it was unknown how much that would be at the time.

The state funding comes as Thomas Stokes took over as NUMC’s CEO at the start of the new year. The hospital had been operating with an interim CEO for most of 2025.

Hospital officials said the state’s support will allow NUMC to move in a positive direction.

“I am deeply committed to restoring and strengthening this hospital for the patients and communities who depend on us,” Stokes said in a statement. “With this critical investment, we can continue building a stronger, more stable future for NUMC – one that delivers the quality, access, and accountability our residents deserve.”

“This funding acknowledges the difficult but necessary reforms underway and provides the financial runway needed to continue stabilizing operations, improving care delivery, and positioning the hospital for long-term sustainability,” Stuart Rabinowitz, chair of the Nassau Health Care Corporation Board, said in a statement.

“This funding marks an important step forward for NHCC and reflects growing confidence in the direction of its leadership,” Richard Kessel, chairman and director at the Nassau Interim Finance Authority, said in a statement.