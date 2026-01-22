Wonder opens newest location in Plainview

Wonder, a growing takeout and delivery hub, has officially opened a 3,500 square-foot location at the Woodbury Plaza shopping center in Plainview, according to Breslin Reality.
Wonder is a food delivery and takeout concept that partners with over 20 award-winning chefs and restaurants to replicate dishes that are cooked to order. The Wonder website and app allow customers to order from multiple restaurants in a single delivery.
Options include but are not limited to Bobby Flay Steak, Di Fara Pizza, Bankside by JJ Johnson for seafood, Alanza for Italian dining, Limesalt for Mexican favorites, Royal Greens for salads and bowls, Tejas Barbecue for barbecue bites, Walnut Lane by Jonathan Waxman for “Rustic California cuisine”, SriPraPhai for food from “one of the greatest Thai restaurants in the country”, Chios Taverna by Michael Symon for Greek food and a menu dedicated to children’s food from Bellies.
The new Wonder replaces what had once been a Chase Bank at 445 South Oyster Bay Road. The lease was signed in June 2025 to add the eatery.
Wonder has dozens of locations, with its largest concentration in Manhattan and the New York City boroughs. Wonder stretches as far south as Virginia and as far north as Connecticut and Rhode Island.
A location in Westbury opened in September 2025, marking the first of the eateries to begin service in Nassau County. Bellmore and East have also welcomed the restaurant in the past few months.
Woodbury Plaza also has a Trader Joe’s and The French Workshop.