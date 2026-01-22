Wonder opens newest location in Plainview

Wonder has officially opened its Plainview location at the Woodbury Plaza shopping center.

Wonder, a growing takeout and delivery hub, has officially opened a 3,500 square-foot location at the Woodbury Plaza shopping center in Plainview, according to Breslin Reality.

Wonder is a food delivery and takeout concept that partners with over 20 award-winning chefs and restaurants to replicate dishes that are cooked to order. The Wonder website and app allow customers to order from multiple restaurants in a single delivery.