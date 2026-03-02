Northern Boulevard commercial property sells for $2.5M

A two-story, 5,600-square-foot commercial property at 251 Northern Blvd. in the Village of Russell Gardens was sold to a law firm for $2.5 million.

This is the second property along the Northern Boulevard corridor that Eitan Hakami of Greiner-Maltz Real Estate has sold in the past year.

Hakami said the seller entertained three to four other serious offers that bid similar amounts, before selling the property to a law firm which wished to remain anonymous.

The property previously housed Top Prep Academy, a tutoring center for elementary through high school students, which plans to move its operations to another location, Hakami said.

Hakami, who has been with Greiner-Maltz Real Estate for five years, said this latest sale is a sign of vitality for the Northern Boulevard corridor.

He sold an adjacent property at 243 Northern Blvd for $2 million earlier this year, and an auto lot at 195 Northern Blvd. was sold for $3.15 million less than a month ago.

Three years ago a large office building at 277 Northern Blvd. sold for $5.62 million.

“There’s been a few sales along this corridor,” Hakami said.

“I’ve been a Great Neck resident for over a decade, and this corridor was dead for the longest time.”

“There is renewed interest in this corridor. I’m working with two or three other buyers, and inventory is beginning to get pretty slim,” he said.