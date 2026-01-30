17 adoptable cats, dogs that want to snuggle up in your furever home

Thinking about adopting? January just raised the stakes in the best possible way! Between a generous doggy daycare giveaway designed to support new adopters and a lineup of incredible dogs and cats waiting for homes, this month is all about making “yes” easier for families and life-changing for the animals who need them most. Don’t wait- adopt today!

Last chance adoption event and giveaway!

Thinking about adopting a dog this month? Dan’s Pet Care just made January an even better time to say “yes” to rescue! Every qualifying rescue dog adopted in January will receive a full month of free doggy daycare (a $1,500 value) to help ease the critical first 30 days in a new home. The initiative supports dogs and adopters with routine, socialization, and structure, giving new families the best possible start.

Participating rescues include NYC Second Chance Rescue, ARF Hamptons, Ollie’s Angels, Rescue Paw Foundation, Cove Animal Rescue, Jake’s Rescue Ranch, Almost Home Animal Rescue & Adoption, and Pioneers for Animal Welfare Society, with more joining throughout the month. To see the full, updated rescue list, adorable adoptables and program details, visit danspetcare.com or instagram.com

Special Request from Town of Babylon Animal Shelter

Jackie arrived at the shelter in July 2020 at just one year old after being removed (along with nine other dogs) from a cruelty and neglect case. She had never lived in a home, never been socialized, and never known life as a family pet.

Because of an ongoing court case during COVID, Jackie wasn’t available for adoption until months later. Since then, she’s had only two brief adoption attempts, both ending despite full transparency, support, and training offered. Each return wasn’t Jackie failing; it was the world moving too fast for a dog who had already lost everything.

After nearly five years in the shelter, Jackie is now believed to be the longest-resident dog in any municipal shelter on Long Island. The shelter is all she knows. The staff and volunteers are her people.

Jackie doesn’t need perfection, just patience. A quiet home. One person willing to give her the time she was never given before. Five years is far too long for any dog to wait. Jackie deserves her chance. If Jackie sounds like your future furever bestie, please contact the shelter at babylonvolunteers@gmail.com to schedule a meet-and-greet today!

Available for adoption through Run 2 the Rescue

Meet Winnie, Bumble, Agnes, Edith, Perry, and Lucy! All available for adoption through Run 2 The Rescue, an international dog rescue saving dogs from the brutal dog meat trade in China. Working on the ground in and around Beijing, the organization rescues dogs from dog meat butchers and breeding factory farms, providing them with veterinary care and time to decompress and be socialized.

Because many of these dogs have been recently rescued, detailed bios may not be immediately available. What is certain is that each dog has already survived more than most and deserves the chance to experience love, security, and a forever home. Take a peek at their photos! Interested adopters are encouraged to visit run2therescue.com to complete an adoption application.

Available for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter

Meet the Smithtown Animal Shelter’s Pet of the Week, Goldie! Goldie is a sweet and stunning 5-year-old domestic short-haired beauty with a striking tabby and white coat. This affectionate girl came to the shelter as a stray, but it didn’t take long for her gentle nature and love for people to shine through. With her bright eyes, soft purrs, and charming personality, Goldie quickly became a staff favorite, a true testament to her loving spirit and irresistible charm.

Goldie’s name is fitting, as visitors quickly learn she has a solid 24-karat heart! This lovely lady is incredibly friendly and very comfortable around people. Goldie enjoys being on both the giving and receiving ends when it comes to attention and TLC. A good scratch behind the ears or a snuggle session is easily rewarded with endless purring and cuddles, as well as figure eights around your ankles. Too much is never enough! Goldie is every cat-loving human’s dream and deserves a home where she can love and be loved. Goldie would make an excellent addition to any family, including those with children and other pets.

Goldie has FIV, which is only a concern if she is exposed to diseases. With a safe indoor home, proper care, and lots of love, Goldie can enjoy a long, happy, and healthy life, one she’s ready to start with her forever family. If you are interested in meeting her, please fill out an application today!

Available for adoption through Tender Loving Cats

Ma’am is a sweet, sophisticated young lady who clearly survived the streets with grace but was always meant to be cherished in a loving home. She has a gentle confidence and quickly shows her affectionate side once she feels safe. Ma’am enjoys being held, seeks out attention, and happily settles in as a lap cat, where she’ll curl up and make the most content little biscuits. Food-motivated and friendly, she bonds easily with her people and brings a calm, comforting presence to the home.

Playful and adventurous, Ma’am enjoys games of chase with her foster siblings and keeps herself active without being overwhelmed. She’s gentle, easygoing, and affectionate, making her a wonderful companion for anyone looking for a loving young adult cat. With her sweet nature and loving heart, Ma’am promises years of companionship, cuddles, and quiet happiness.

Meet Nora…a smart, engaging, and delightfully independent girl with a snuggly side! Confident and curious, Nora loves to stay involved in whatever you’re doing and is always ready to investigate her surroundings. She adores treats and interactive playtime, and once she’s gotten her energy out, she’s happy to curl up beside you for pets or a cozy snuggle. Nora would thrive in a home that enjoys an affectionate, playful cat who brings both fun and companionship to everyday life.

To adopt Ma’am or Nora, complete an adoption application here: tenderlovingcats.org

Available for adoption at North Shore Animal League America

Meet Bobby, a sweet but shy six-year-old Pit Bull mix with lots of love to give. Bobby was adopted as a puppy but was returned. Bobby is fearful of his surroundings and requires a special home that is willing to give him time and patience to adjust and get comfortable with his new environment. Bobby needs to goes home to an owner who can complete his training. Bobby’s true personality and potential as a companion really shine once he is in the right environment. Bobby would do best in a home with older children that are able to keep the household calm and secure for him.

Randy is a handsome two-year-old Shepherd mix from Louisiana! Randy has had a tough time adjusting here and would thrive in a calm, loving home. He adores the outdoors and enjoys quality time with our volunteers. Randy needs a quieter neighborhood with a fully fenced yard to help him feel secure. He can be nervous and a bit stubborn, so an experienced owner who can provide strong leadership is essential. Older children and all family members, including any dogs, should meet Randy before adoption to ensure a perfect match.

Meet the delightful Nora! This spirited one-year-old Lab/Collie mix from Georgia is bursting with energy and ready for adventure! With her floppy ears and playful spirit, she’s the perfect companion for someone who loves outdoor fun. Nora adores running in the dog park, playing fetch, and soaking up every moment of love. She’s looking for experienced adopters with older children to help her continue her training. Nora would thrive as your one-and-only fur baby, eager to receive all your love and attention!

Two-year-old Jack is a Hound mix rescued from Georgia. Behind his cheerful mug is a dog who’s playful, affectionate, and bursting with potential; he just needs the right person to believe in him. Jack is looking for an experienced adopter with large dog know-how, someone who can guide his energy and help him thrive. He’d love to be your one-and-only, in a home where his big heart has all the room it needs to grow.

One-year-old Forsyth has turned her early doubts into pure whimsy, and we are here for her glow-up! From surviving a difficult situation in her former home to frolicking with new friends at Bianca’s Furry Friends, she’s learned that life can be pretty wonderful. She may always approach new situations with a touch of caution, but every small victory shows her there’s so much more to enjoy about life as a diva than she ever imagined. Want to help make her dreams come true by welcoming her into your family? She’s counting on you to bring treats to seal the deal.

*Senior Alert* Eight-year-old Rooster was truly singing for help when he was abandoned at a feral feeding colony in the Bronx. Thankfully, his cries were heard by a rescuer who brought him to Bianca’s Furry Friends, getting him off the streets and back indoors where he belongs. Now safe in his room, Rooster is far more relaxed and has begun showing his blissful true self. While he can be unsure around other cats after what he’s been through, he’s deeply connected to the humans who offer him comfort and care. Strut on over to meet Rooster—you’ll be glad to welcome such a loyal, grateful furiend into your family.

After some trying days in her past, two-year-old Farrah is understandably cautious about her new life at Bianca’s Furry Friends. Farrah sets her own pace, but she’s learning that gentle hands mean safety and kindness—and that a peaceful home is in her future. If you’d like to offer her the comfort and security she’s been waiting for, Farrah would love to begin her second chance with you.

If you’re ready to open your heart and home to a fabulous feline, contact DoritS@animalleague.org. To meet your perfect pooch, email jamied@animalleague.org or visit their Port Washington campus today!

As always, thanks for reading and please remember to always adopt, never shop…pass it on!