Port Washington Police Commissioner Sean McCarthy launches bid for North Hempstead supervisor

Port Washington Police Commissioner Sean McCarthy announced on Tuesday, Feb. 3, that he is running for North Hempstead Town supervisor, launching a campaign ahead of a 2026 election that will take place under New York’s newly restructured local election calendar.

The 2026 supervisor race will be held in an even-numbered year, following a 2023 state law that moved many town and county elections outside New York City from odd- to even-numbered years. The law was unanimously upheld by the New York Court of Appeals in October 2025.

McCarthy, a Democrat and a 33-year veteran of law enforcement, said he is seeking the town’s top elected position on a platform centered on public safety, accountable government, innovation and restoring trust in Town Hall.

He currently serves as a commissioner of the Port Washington Police District and previously held senior leadership roles with the Nassau County Police Department.

A lifelong resident of North Hempstead, McCarthy began his policing career in 1985 and retired from the Nassau County Police Department in 2018 as chief of support services.

During his career, he served as commanding officer of both the Third and Sixth precincts, overseeing police operations across large portions of the town.

“Public service is in my blood,” McCarthy said in a statement announcing his candidacy. “My career has been guided by responsibility, respect and communication. I will listen to every resident’s concerns and work to ensure fair and even-handed access to town services.”

McCarthy said his experience leading police precincts and working with local governments, school districts, civic associations and business owners has given him what he described as an “unfiltered perspective” on the challenges facing North Hempstead.

He said his priorities as supervisor would include improving infrastructure, expanding services for seniors and reducing bureaucratic delays that can slow economic development.

Beginning in 2026, local elections covered by the law will be held at the same time as state and federal races, a change supporters say is intended to increase voter participation and reduce election costs. As a result, North Hempstead voters will again select a town supervisor in 2026, one year after the previous election.

In 2025, incumbent North Hempstead Supervisor Jennifer DeSena defeated Democrat Dave Kerpin and retained her seat. Under the revised election schedule, DeSena’s current term will expire in 2026, requiring the supervisor position to appear on the ballot as part of the newly aligned election cycle.

McCarthy said the timing of the election presents a unique opportunity for voters to evaluate local leadership alongside higher-profile races.

“I think increased turnout is a good thing,” he said, adding that broader participation leads to stronger representation at all levels of government.

McCarthy has received early backing from party leadership. Nassau County Democratic Chairman Jay S. Jacobs praised McCarthy as a seasoned public servant with experience managing complex organizations and earning community trust.

“As a police commissioner, Sean McCarthy is exactly the kind of leader our towns need,” Jacobs said in a statement. “He brings integrity, experience and real-world leadership to this race.”

Beyond law enforcement, McCarthy serves on the board of directors of the North Shore Child & Family Guidance Center and is president of the Viking Sports Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides scholarships and supports high school athletics in Port Washington.

McCarthy said he is running to bring a results-oriented approach to town government.

“North Hempstead needs leadership that is grounded, accountable and focused on solutions, not showmanship,” he said. “I’m running to make government work better for the people who live here.”