Manhasset Chamber of Commerce holds annual installation of officers at luncheon

The Manhasset Chamber of Commerce marked the start of a new year with its annual installation of officers on Tuesday, Jan. 20.

The annual luncheon served as a celebration of the chamber’s accomplishments such as its partnership with the Town of North Hempstead and a formal welcome for new officers and board members.

Town of North Hempstead Supervisor Jennifer DeSena, Nassau County Comptroller Elaine Phillips, Plandome Manor Mayor Barbara Donno, and Frank Camarano of the Nassau County Chamber of Commerce were all in attendance.

The chamber formally installed its officers for the coming year. Antonietta Manzi, the owner of Shop Manhasset and ByTina Design, will continue to serve as president of the Manhasset Chamber of Commerce.

Matthew Donno, who spent six years as co-president, stepped down and was presented with the Service of Distinction Award.

Manzi said during Donno’s tenure, the chamber expanded its event programming and strengthened ties between local businesses and residents.

“What began during the pandemic has now evolved into beloved annual traditions such as Manhasset Al Fresco, Trick or Treating on Plandome Road, and Merry Manhasset,” Manzi said. “These events have created meaningful social connections and rewarding experiences for our community.”

“With an incredible board of dedicated volunteers and new officers joining us this year, we are excited to introduce fresh ideas and events that will keep our momentum strong and continue lifting up local businesses in our town.”

Vice presidents include CJ Coleman of Coleman Pensions, Anthony Luparello of Luparello Public Adjustment Group, Kershel Anthony of Kerboomka Inc., and Kim Jones of Manhasset Living Magazine.

Dawn Tennenbaum of Cultural Care Au Pair will serve as secretary and Bo Tian of Chase Private Client will serve as treasurer.

Manzi also highlighted ongoing partnerships with the Town of North Hempstead and other local agencies, crediting town departments for their work on beautification, infrastructure and public safety.

“We are deeply grateful for the ongoing support of the Town of North Hempstead and its staff—from leadership to the Highway and Parks Departments—for their tireless efforts on beautification projects, sewer initiatives, and community events,” she said.

Manzi said one of the chamber’s most significant recent accomplishments has been the sewer project on Plandome Road.

Businesses began connecting to the new sewer system in 2025.

The project was first developed in 2014 by TJ Costello and CJ Coleman and was advanced by Donno during his time as vice president and president.

Working with former Assembly Member Gina Sillitti, the project secured a $5 million state grant to the sewer line’s installation.

The North Hempstead Town Board also contributed an additional $3.1 million in funding it received from the American Rescue Plan Act to offset costs and encourage businesses to connect to the line.

“Thanks to this strong partnership—and with the expert guidance of the Great Neck Water Pollution Control District—this long-anticipated project became a reality,” Manzi said.

She added that the chamber is grateful for the town’s continued commitment to completing the remaining work and expects additional Plandome Road businesses to connect to the system this year.

The event opened with the presentation of the chamber’s annual poster contest award, which has been held for over 25 years.

Students in kindergarten through sixth grade from Manhasset elementary schools designed posters to promote the Town of North Hempstead’s December tree lighting.

This year’s theme was Magic in the Air, Manhasset Joy to Share.

Five finalists were selected by the chamber, and the community members voted in December through the chamber’s website. Victor Pinillos Pytlakowski was named the 2025 poster contest winner.

The chamber also presented its Community Traditions Ambassador Award to Nancy Morris, recognizing her longstanding leadership and service.

Morris had run the poster contest since 2001 and stepped down from the board this year, but chamber leaders said the contest will continue.

In her message, Manzi emphasized the chamber’s reliance on volunteers, sponsors and member support.

“Thanks to the generous support we receive through donations, dues, and sponsorships for our many events throughout the year, we are able to help local businesses thrive while creating fun, family-friendly events for our community and surrounding areas,” she said.

Manzi also said the chamber continues to focus on beautification efforts which is possible entirely through donations.

In 2023, it launched a redesigned website that allows members to pay dues and beautification contributions online.

“If you enjoy the flowers in the spring and summer or the light pole decorations in the fall and winter, please consider donating to our Beautification Fund,” Manzi said.

“Every effort to enhance the appearance of our town is made possible entirely through the generosity of our businesses and residents.”

“In 2026, our goal remains to continuously improve our town while strengthening the connections between residents, businesses, and the community as a whole,” she said.

The chamber encouraged residents and business owners to stay engaged and support its initiatives throughout the year.