St. Aidan celebrates 75th anniversary gala

On the evening of Jan. 31, St. Aidan School, a Catholic Elementary School in Williston Park, joyfully celebrated its 75th anniversary with a memorable gala at The Heritage Club in Bethpage. The evening brought together current and past families, alumni, teachers, and friends to honor the school’s decades of faith-based education and community spirit.





Guests enjoyed a festive atmosphere filled with heartfelt speeches, music and dancing, and delicious food. The evening was a wonderful opportunity to reflect upon the school’s rich history and the lasting impact it has had on generations of families, as well as to honor two extraordinary women, Eileen Oliver and Eileen Sullivan, whose decades of service are intertwined with the rich history of the school. While honoring the past, the gala shared a vision of hope for the future, ensuring that St. Aidan’s legacy of spiritual and educational growth continues for many generations of students to come.