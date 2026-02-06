Adopt a Super Bowl buddy: 9 dogs, cats looking for homes

This Super Bowl weekend, the best play you can make doesn’t happen on the field… it happens when you adopt your new best friend! Don’t wait, bring home a new game watching buddy today!

Available for adoption at North Shore Animal League America

Meet Shadow: a stunning seven-month-old Husky mix with a heart full of joy and endless energy! Shadow was recently returned to Animal League America simply because his previous home wasn’t the right match for his active lifestyle, absolutely no fault of his own. Since coming back, he’s been a total social butterfly with the team, happily greeting everyone and showing off his playful spirit. This boy lives for fetch, zooming around the dog park, and any adventure that lets him stretch those speedy legs. He’s housebroken, crate trained and already knows some basic cues — a smart pup who’s eager to keep learning!

Shadow thrives with structure and guidance, so he’s looking for an experienced, confident adopter who can match his energy and continue his training. Because he gets excited easily, he’ll do best in an adults-only home where he can focus and flourish.

Meet Peter, a lovable two‑year‑old hound mix from Louisiana with a big heart and an even bigger voice! This sweet, gentle boy is great with kids of all ages and will need a meet‑and‑greet with any children in the home to make sure everyone feels comfortable. Peter may also pair well with another dog — he just needs to meet resident pups first to be sure their personalities click.

Like any classic hound, he’s not shy about expressing himself, so apartment living isn’t the right match. He’ll thrive in a home with some space and neighbors who won’t mind his joyful hound songs. With his affectionate nature and family‑friendly charm, Peter is ready to bring warmth, fun, and plenty of happy howls to the right home that adopts him.

Jodi is a senior Chihuahua mix from Texas with a tender heart and a cautious spirit. She does best with older children and will need to meet everyone in the household before adoption, as she bonds deeply and can be fearful at first. Once she chooses her person, Jodi forms a strong attachment and is looking for an experienced adopter who can help her feel secure without reinforcing her worries.

She can be a territorial resource guarder, so a patient, confident home with previous canine experience and gentle, consistent boundaries is essential. If there’s another dog in the home, a meet-and-greet is required. Jodi must have a fully fenced yard and cannot live in a city setting — a quiet, spacious environment will help her settle in at her own pace.

Watch out, world — Kepler is ready to explore! This energetic two‑year‑old came all the way from Puerto Rico and has blossomed in calmer spaces where he can truly relax. Now settled into our quietest room at Bianca’s Furry Friends, he’s carrying all the lessons he learned, plus his love for chasing toy butterflies. Kepler needs an experienced adopter, a pet‑free home, and older kids who can help keep his curious mind busy. With consistency and patience, he’ll be more than ready to discover a whole new world right by your side.

Losing her lifelong human left five‑year‑old Tasha heartbroken, but she’s slowly finding her footing again with us. Surrounded by gentle reassurance, she’s begun to believe she’ll be safe until her next family finds her. In our quiet Long Term Care Home, Tasha enjoys peaceful moments, soaking up chin scratches and testing out every cozy bed she can find. Her curiosity and willingness to seek connection show just how hard she’s trying to heal. All she needs now is to be adopted into a patient, experienced home with calm older kids to give this sweet soulmate the second chance she deserves.

When senior Kodi was left behind after his owners moved, he was lucky to find safety with us once again. Our vet team soon discovered a brewing health issue, but thanks to their quick work, his diabetes is now easily managed with a special diet and medication — no insulin shots needed! Kodi’s medical care is covered at cost through Animal League’s Pet Health Centers. In such a short time, they’re already marveling at his health progress. He’s determined to find a purrmanent lap to call his own… and honestly, that’s all it takes to fall in love with him.

The first year of Svetlana’s life was full of upheaval, from being rescued outdoors in the height of summer to bravely overcoming a serious illness in our care. Now officially a survivor, she’s ready for a calmer future in an experienced home with older children who’ll instinctively give her the patience she needs to build trust. Svetlana’s love for other cats is epic, and a feline friend will be the perfect bridge from her perilous past to her peaceful furever. Sprinkle in a little catnip and her inner kitten shines through! Ready to give Svetlana the carefree life she deserves? She’s eager to discover what family life is all about.

If you’re ready to open your heart and home to a fabulous feline, contact DoritS@animalleague.org. To meet your perfect pooch, email JamieD@animalleague.org or visit their Port Washington campus today!

Available for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter

Sweet, gentle, and full of quiet charm, Krafty is a beautiful grey tabby Domestic Short Hair who is ready to find her forever home. Estimated to be born in 2025, this petite young lady found her way to the shelter after being discovered living outdoors among a colony of feral cats. Despite her rough start, Krafty has proven to be incredibly affectionate and loving.

Krafty adores attention and will happily soak up pets all day long. While she prefers to keep all four paws on the ground and isn’t fond of being picked up, she more than makes up for it with her sweet personality and loyal companionship. Once she bonds with you, she’ll quickly become your very best friend. Krafty would do well in a home with children ages 10 and older and may be able to live with other cats. She may also adjust to a calm, respectful dog with proper introductions.

Krafty does have a condition known as a Rodent Ulcer. This condition is not contagious and is easily managed with steroid treatment if flare-ups occur. She remains a happy, comfortable, and loving cat who is ready to bring joy to one lucky family. If you are looking for a gentle, affectionate companion with a heart full of love, Krafty may be the perfect match for you.

If you are interested in meeting her, please fill out an application today!

Available for adoption through Tender Loving Cats

Onyx is a striking male kitten with a bold spirit and a heart full of love. Though he may be a little shy when first getting to know you, it doesn’t take long before his affectionate and outgoing nature shines through. Onyx is adventurous and curious, always eager to explore new spaces or chase after a favorite toy. He’s food motivated and independent but also seeks out affection and enjoys being around people. Energetic and playful, he has a dominant personality among his siblings and makes his presence known with confidence and charm.

To adopt Onyx, complete an adoption application here.

As always, thanks for reading and please remember to always adopt, never shop… pass it on!