Meet 10 adoptable pals looking for a family

Adoption Event and Giveaway!

Thinking about adopting a dog this month? Dan’s Pet Care just made January an even better time to say “yes” to rescue! Every qualifying rescue dog adopted in January will receive a full month of free doggy daycare (a $1,500 value) to help ease the critical first 30 days in a new home. The initiative supports dogs and adopters with routine, socialization, and structure, giving new families the best possible start.

Participating rescues include NYC Second Chance Rescue, ARF Hamptons, Ollie’s Angels, Rescue Paw Foundation, Cove Animal Rescue, Jake’s Rescue Ranch, Almost Home Animal Rescue & Adoption, and Pioneers for Animal Welfare Society, with more joining throughout the month. To see the full, updated rescue list, adorable adoptables and program details, visit danspetcare.com or their Instagram.

Available for adoption through Run 2 the Rescue

Run 2 The Rescue is an international dog rescue that saves dogs from the brutal dog meat trade in China. Working on the ground in and around Beijing, the organization rescues dogs from dog meat butchers and breeding factory farms, providing them with veterinary care and time to decompress and be socialized. Because many of these dogs have been recently rescued, detailed bios may not be immediately available. What is certain is that each dog has already survived more than most and deserves the chance to experience love, security, and a forever home. Take a peek at their photos! Interested adopters are encouraged to visit run2therescue.com to complete an adoption application.

Available for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter

Meet the Smithtown Animal Shelter’s Pet of the Week, Parkour! Parkour is a striking brown-and-white tabby estimated to be about two years old. This handsome boy is a big hunk of love with boundless energy and a hilarious personality. His playful antics will keep you smiling, while his affectionate nature guarantees plenty of snuggles.

Parkour was found as a stray in a local park, where he bravely fended for himself for months. Despite his rough start, he is incredibly sweet, friendly, and eager to make friends with people. He loves being the center of attention and thrives on human companionship. Parkour is young, healthy, and would thrive in a home with children and possibly dogs. He prefers to be the only cat in the household, but with his big personality and endless affection, he’s truly all the cat you’ll ever need.

If you are interested in meeting Parkour, please fill out an application to schedule time to properly interact with him in a domestic setting.

Available for adoption through Tender Loving Cats

Sweet and a little shy at first, Denver quickly warms up and proves to be wonderfully adaptable in new environments. He gets along beautifully with dogs, cats, and children, making him a great fit for many types of homes. This affectionate and curious boy loves exploring just as much as he enjoys curling up for a cozy nap. Even-tempered and gentle, Denver would thrive in a home with other pets and is more than ready to find his purrrever family!

To adopt Denver, complete an adoption application here.

Available for adoption at North Shore Animal League America

Three-year-old Arik may have never known any life outside of his place with the Happy Cat Sanctuary, now this gentle soul is discovering the magic of cozy beds, kind hands, and little moments that make him feel brave. You’ll often find him tucked into a snug spot, ideally with a feline friend or two nearby for confidence.

Unlike many cats from his clowder, Arik loves treats and melts under brushings and ear rubs, reacting with the sweetest surprise every time. He is FIV+, a simple reminder of a rough past, but it isn’t holding him back one bit in his safe, stress‑free present. Arik is ready for a family of heroes (preferably one with calm, encouraging older kids) who will celebrate all his “firsts” with him.

After losing everything in the Happy Cat Sanctuary fire, seven‑year‑old Abira has had to rebuild her world from scratch. This gentle girl now finds comfort testing out cozy beds and cubbies and she’s slowly revealing her love for chin rubs and treats. Abira is hoping for a peaceful home with experienced humans and older children who can give her the time she needs to settle into her very first real home. Offer her safety and patience, and she’ll show you just how brave a survivor can be.

Tilly and Tammy, bonded three‑year‑old sisters, first came to us as shy older kittens needing patience and gentle guidance. With time and love, they blossomed, and we were overjoyed when they found the perfect home. Sadly, after their devoted adopter passed away, they’re back in our care and once again searching for stability. Despite more upheaval than peace, these sweet girls remain hopeful, leaning on each other and everyone who shows them kindness. All they need now is a quiet home with older children, patience as they settle in, and a few treats to win their hearts.

After surviving the tough streets of Puerto Rico, two‑year‑old Kolo is now living it up at Bianca’s Furry Friends, and he’s ready to bring that joy to his forever family! This energetic sweetheart has discovered the magic of cozy beds, catnip sessions, and all the comforts of indoor life. Kolo would thrive with an experienced family and older children who can help guide his playful energy into pawsitive fun. He’d prefer to be your one‑and‑only pet so he can soak up all the love, treats, playtime, and ear rubs he’s missed out on. Imagine his excitement when he finally gets a family to call his own!

Meet Goldfish, a beautiful one-year-old Terrier mix rescued from Texas – where everything is BIG! And he’s no exception…get ready for BIG LOVE, BIG MEMORIES, and BIG FUN! Don’t wait…stop by and meet this handsome Texan today!

Meet Marty, a gentle one‑year‑old mixed‑breed pup from Louisiana with a cautious but loving heart. He needs a calm, structured home with an experienced owner, older kids, and a fully fenced yard — no apartments or city living for this sensitive boy. Marty is crate‑trained, comforted by routine, and must go home with a friendly dog companion. All residents and the whole household will need to meet him first to ensure a perfect match. With patience and the right environment, Marty will blossom into the loyal, devoted companion he’s meant to be.

*Senior Alert* Say hello to Buddy, a senior poodle mix from Louisiana with the sweetest face and the gentlest soul. This easygoing guy does well with older kids, and he’ll need a quick meet‑and‑greet with any children or dogs in the home to make sure everyone’s a good fit.

Because Buddy’s an older boy with his own quirks and sensitivities, he’s best suited for an adopter with prior dog experience; someone who can offer patience, structure, and a calm environment. With the right home, Buddy will be a loyal, loving companion who thrives on steady routines and plenty of affection.

If you’re ready to open your heart and home to a fabulous feline, contact DoritS@animalleague.org. To meet your perfect pooch, email JamieD@animalleague.org or visit their Port Washington campus today!

As always, thanks for reading and please remember to always adopt, never shop… pass it on!