Chamber of commerce swears in new president

The Greater New Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce swore in its new president, Dean Lykos, at a gala on Wednesday, Jan. 21.

Lykos runs City Line Florist in New Hyde Park with his sister, Maria. He’s the third generation of family operators, he said, adding that the business is about to celebrate 65 years since its incorporation.

“It’s a big honor for me,” said Lykos, who grew up in Mineola. “It’s a great community, we’ve been here forever. There are so many different organizations, besides just the businesses, that we help out in this community.”

The chamber celebrated his swearing-in with a gala, attended by members of the group and officials from the Village of New Hyde Park, the Town of North Hempstead and Nassau County.

Nassau Comptroller Elaine Phillips gave Chryn Fajardo, the outgoing chamber president, several congratulatory awards, according to a release from the chamber.

“It takes a team,” Fajardo said. “Everybody involved is the reason the chamber is so successful and empowered.”

Chamber member Kay Farrell said Fajardo’s tenure as president encouraged village businesses to flourish.

“She talks to everybody,” Farrell said. “She’s a go-getter, and she really enabled all of our success.

North Hempstead Supervisor Jenifer DeSena administered Lykos’s swearing-in ceremony. Lykos had a family visit from Greece for the event, and his acceptance speech centered on gratitude and high hopes for the future, according to a chamber release.

“It’s important to keep shopping local. That’s the main goal that I have for future years,” Lykos said. He said he hopes to promote higher retention among chamber members to strengthen the organization’s benevolence efforts.

“We have scholarships for the high schools, we help veterans, we give to the food pantry,” he said. “This year we collected over 2,000 pounds of food for food drives at Notre Dame Church, Holy Spirit Church, and the Nassau County Veterans.”