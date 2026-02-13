10 adoptable pups and cats looking for a valentine

Skip the overpriced prix fixe menu and the last-minute drugstore roses. This Valentine’s Day, consider a shelter pet. They are single and ready to mingle!

Available for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter

Love comes in many forms, and sometimes it has four paws and the most soulful eyes you’ve ever seen. This Valentine’s season, meet Babs — a stunning black Cane Corso, only 11 months old, whose heart is just waiting for the right family to help it shine. Babs found her way to the shelter as a stray and sadly, never claimed. Beneath her timid exterior is a sweet, sensitive soul who simply wants to feel safe and loved. It takes time for her to let her guard down, but when she trusts you, she is purely devoted.

In a home, Babs becomes what we lovingly call a “stage 5 clinger.” She is a shadow to her people — following from room to room, quietly watching, softly whimpering if she feels left out. She bonds deeply and loves wholeheartedly. Once you’re hers, you are her whole world.

Babs will thrive with a committed family who understands her breed and is ready to invest in her confidence. She needs mental and physical stimulation, guidance, and support to grow braver and expand her horizons. With patience and encouragement, this intelligent, loving girl will blossom into the incredible companion she is meant to be.

Because Babs loves her people so deeply, she prefers to keep all of that love (and the toys!) to herself. She’s happiest being the one and only furry queen of her castle, soaking up all the attention as your spoiled, devoted companion. She would do best in a home with children 14 and older, as younger kids can be a bit too fast and loud for her sensitive nature.

If you are interested in meeting Babs, please fill out an application today!

Available for adoption at North Shore Animal League America

Kevin is a handsome two-year-old pit mix with a big heart and a sensitive soul. He’s strong, smart, and looking for an experienced, confident adopter to help him feel secure. Kevin thrives with calm leadership, a steady routine, and would do best in a home with older kids. He’d love to meet everyone before adoption, as he likes to take his time building trust. With the right person, Kevin will be a loyal, loving companion.

Meet Bo, a nine-month-old Pitbull Terrier mix who’s rewriting the playbook on fun and love. This sweet pup is bursting with personality, puppy energy, and the kind of zest for life that will keep you smiling all day long. With continued training, patience, and consistency, Bo will grow into her best self – confident, happy, and oh-so-loving. Because she can get a little bouncy when she’s excited, a home with older kids would be best. She’s done well with some dogs, but a meet-and-greet is the perfect way to find out if it’s a match.

Meet Remy! At just five years old, this Terrier mix has already lived through heartbreak. She was found emaciated and all alone, running along Rockaway Beach, until an FDNY paramedic rushed to her rescue. From that moment, her journey of healing began… from emergency care to the love she’s now receiving at our adoption center. Remy is looking for a calm, quiet home where she can feel safe and loved. She’ll shine with an experienced adopter who can give her gentle guidance, patience, and plenty of space to run and play. Remy’s dream is to be someone’s one and only, soaking up all the love and attention she’s been waiting for.

Five-year-old Meeka had hoped that her home would be forever, but conflicts with the cat in it sent her back to our care. She’s needed to reestablish her faith in human friends, but gentle offerings of treats and comforting words have eased her back to believing a calmer home with children over 8 years old can put her life on track. As the only pet, this once pensive lady may fully embrace her new family dynamic in a way she’d never known before. If you’d like to be an important part of Meeka’s happiness solution, she’ll likely flip over to show you her belly, her signal to say you’re the one for her!

*Double Adoption* Lilac and Tulip put down roots in what they believed would be their forever home. Sadly, the loss of their beloved owner left them facing heartbreak and uncertainty. Even through it all, they brighten at gentle pets, leaning into one another for comfort and strength. All they need to truly bloom is a family willing to nurture their tender hearts. In return, their gratitude will flourish in an adoptive home where they once again belong.

*Double Adoption* Locally rescued brothers Ricardo and Rodrigo rely on each other when facing new situations. Outgoing Rodrigo greets everyone with irresistible, playful energy, while his shyer brother looks to him for confidence and reassurance. A quiet, predictable home with older children will help Ricardo continue to come out of his shell. Together, these two-year-old boys love treats and wand toys — once playtime begins, their worries melt away as they fully enjoy time with both feline and human friends. Ricardo’s wide, hopeful eyes are asking for a chance, and Rodrigo’s enthusiasm makes it easy to say yes.

Handsome Chad may be only seven months old, but he was clearly born to stand out. In a place full of colorful competition, this mini house panther from West Virginia proudly flaunts his luxurious black coat — and rightfully so, he’s stunning! Good looks aside, Chad is a super friendly guy who loves making connections with both cats and humans, making him a purrfect fit for just about any home. Looking to start your feline journey with an easy win? Chad is a heartthrob truly worthy to be adopted into your heart.

If you’re ready to open your heart and home to a fabulous feline, contact DoritS@animalleague.org. To meet your perfect pooch, email JamieD@animalleague.org or visit their Port Washington campus today!

As always, thanks for reading and please remember to always adopt, never shop… pass it on!