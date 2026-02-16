Glen Cove School District expecting over $30M in state aid for 2026-2027

The Glen Cove City School District is expecting to receive over $30 million in total state aid, according to Theresa Kahan, the district’s assistant superintendent for business and operations.

State aid is estimated to increase by 4.4%, or $1,276,418, to $30,356,518 for the 2026-2027 school year, with foundation aid expected to jump by 2.6%, or $590,352, to $23,572,074, she said during a presentation at the district’s Board of Education meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 11.

The final state aid totals have yet to be finalized and will be included in the state’s budget that is set to be approved in April.

The district began its budget discussion in January, but has yet to give its total proposed budget or tax levy for the 2026-2027 budget. The district is currently operating with a $118.1 million budget for the 2025-26 academic year.

The district is also set to receive $3.3 million in pilot payments from various places throughout the city, Kahan said. She said the PILOT for the property at 135 Glen Cove Ave. will end and return to the tax roll for the 2026-2027 school year.

The district estimates it will have $31.4 million in its capital reserve at the end of the current school year, accounting for employee benefit accrued liability, unemployment, workers’ compensation, tax certiorari, employee retirement system, teachers retirement system, capital facilities improvements and capital facility, security and technology improvements.

“A healthy reserve balance improves our fiscal stability, as well as the district’s credit rating, which allows us to borrow at lower interest rates,” Kahan said.

The district is expecting to have $12,140,898 for its appropriation budget for the upcoming school year, marking a $635,952, or 5.5% increase from the current budget.

Kahan said the change is due to contractual increases, abatement requirements and an overall increase in the price of supplies.

She said this is the last year the district will have to pay off its 2022 bond, meaning it does not have to incorporate that into its upcoming budget.

The 2026-2027 proposed budget will allocate $85,176 for the Board of Education, $380,512 for the superintendent’s office and $703,118 for the business office, Kahan said.

A safety and security presentation was also given at the meeting.

The district’s next budget meeting will be held on March 4.