Levittown School District proposes raises to curriculum and instruction, facilities budgets for 2026-27 school year

The Levittown School District has proposed a $289.3 million budget for the 2026-’27 school year, over 5% more than last year, with increases expected for both its curriculum and instruction and facilities budgets.

Beth Zirogiannis, the district’s assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, said the proposed curriculum and instruction budget for the 2026-’27 school year is $10,575,112.57, marking a $622,120, or 5.8%, increase from the district’s 2025-2026 budget, which fell just below $10 million.

“By aligning our budgets, we ensure that the physical improvements to our buildings directly support the curricular goals and student experiences happening inside of them,” Zirogiannis said.

Craig Cammarata, the district’s director of school facilities and operations, said the proposed facilities budget for the 2026-’27 school year is $8,402,505, marking a $704,893, or 8.4%, increase from the district’s 2025-’26 budget.

Both budget presentations are part of the district’s months-long process of unveiling its proposed budget to the community. The Levittown Board of Education initially proposed a $290,290,989 budget at a January meeting.

Levittown Assistant Superintendent for Business and Finance Michael Fabiano said that between the first budget meeting and the meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 4, the district has reduced its proposal to $289,342,830, which would mark a 5.47% increase, or nearly $15,000, from the current academic budget. He said the recent change was made due to the district’s early retirement incentive.

“We know who’s retiring a bit earlier than we did in past years,” he said.

The board has yet to announce the tax levy percentage for its 2026-’27 proposed budget.

The district also does not yet know how much it will receive from the state, as foundation and state aid will not be solidified until after the state budget is passed, Fabiano said.

Zirogiannis highlighted the successful adoption and implementation of Magic School AI, the use of artificial intelligence to assist with education, the continued expansion of classroom libraries and the expansion of programs, courses and leadership throughout the district this year.

She said that in the upcoming school year, the district plans to expand its career exploration initiatives for middle schoolers, expand elementary instruction, continue the enhancement of instructional spaces, introduce new electives and further develop classrooms.

“Our initiatives are designed to broaden student opportunities and support our educators,” Zirogiannis said.

She said the district is also in the process of creating a mobile library, which will be made from a small bus, and bring books to students across all buildings.

Cammarata said the district plans to complete several state-approved capital projects during the upcoming academic year, with a majority involving fire alarms and security infrastructure.

He said the district also plans to complete in-house facility improvement projects, lead water testing and remediation, the expansion of bottle-filler installations and energy performance project initiatives aimed at reducing consumption and controlling utility costs.

“We’re looking at a rather busy summer coming up,” Cammarata said.

The district will have its next budget update on Wednesday, Feb. 25.