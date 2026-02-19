North Hills proposes village technology update

The Village of North Hills Board of Trustees is preparing to seek bids to modernize technology in village hall, including replacing its aging smart board system with new digital display equipment designed to support future livestreaming and fully digital applications.

During the Wednesday, Feb. 18, board meeting, Superintendent of Building Department Peter Cinquemani outlined plans to issue a request for proposals next month to upgrade the meeting room’s presentation capabilities.

“We are looking at updating this room with some technology,” Cinquemani told the board. “The smartboard is outdated, the computer that works it, we can’t change that computer because there’s no software for this thing.”

Under the proposal, the village would replace the smart board with televisions mounted on a mobile cart, connected to a new computer. Cinquemani said a second screen could be added on the opposite side of the room to improve visibility for residents attending meetings.

“The thought was to possibly get a second one on a cart for this side of the room so that one could be presenting to the board and one can be seen by the audience,” he said.

The proposal also includes the option to install an integrated camera to enable the village to livestream meetings if needed.

“There’s an integrated camera that can be put on in case we ever wanted to stream the meeting, just to have things that we needed during COVID that we didn’t have ready,” Cinquemani said.

In addition, Cinquemani suggested adding three monitors on the dais for board members to view digital submissions in real time. The monitors would mirror whatever is being displayed, allowing trustees to review materials without handling paper copies.

Cinquemani said movable carts would offer greater flexibility and lower costs than permanently mounting screens.

“The idea of the cart that makes it good for us is that if we’re ever doing something in this room where we want to use the board to present something to people sitting, we can move it to the middle of the room,” he said. “It’s very flexible for us and it’s, honestly, it’s cheaper too, because I don’t have to get an electrician to come in and figure out the wiring.”

Board members expressed general support for the concept and said they looked forward to reviewing the formal request for proposal next month.

The technology discussion was part of a broader agenda that included routine business and public safety concerns.

Village officials reported strong ridership on the commuter shuttle despite winter weather.

“The shuttle is really being used, and I’m happy to see that,” said Mayor Marvin Natiss. “The residents are using it. All the commuters are using it.”

The board later voted to enter executive session to seek legal advice “in connection with the emails from MD7.” No additional action was taken.

The next board meeting is scheduled for March 18.