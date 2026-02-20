Glen Cove Hospital becomes first health institute in state to earn presidential quality award

Northwell’s Glen Cove Hospital has earned the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award, which recognizes performance excellence by American businesses, education, health care and nonprofit organizations by the president of the United States. Glen Cove Hospital is one of only 33 hospitals to have ever received this recognition and the first in the state.

“Glen Cove Hospital’s achievement reflects the very best of Northwell Health,” John D’Angelo, Northwell’s president and CEO, said.

He said the recognition demonstrated a focus on quality, safety and innovation, as well as strong leadership and measurable results.

Established by Congress in 1987, the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award serves as the nation’s benchmark for organizational performance, recognizing excellence in leadership, strategy, customer focus, workforce engagement, measurement and results.

The hospital said the application involved a multi-year process of organizational self-assessment, data validation and continuous improvement. The hospital said it evaluated its leadership practices, strategic planning, workforce engagement, patient experience and measurable outcomes to meet the award’s exacting national standards as part of the process.

“This award affirms what our multi-disciplinary team lives every day, an unwavering commitment to quality, compassion, and continuous improvement,” Maria Torroella Carney, president of Glen Cove Hospital, said. “Our staff, physicians and volunteers work together with a shared purpose to deliver safe, reliable and exceptional care to every patient, every time. Being recognized at the national level is a testament to their dedication and to the culture of excellence we have built.”

Award recipients will be honored and formally recognized at the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Awards Ceremony in Baltimore, MD, on March 29, where the U.S. Secretary of Commerce will give the awards to the winners.

The Glen Cove hospital was also named 18th in the 2025 Best Hospitals rankings by U.S. News & World Report and earned a five-star quality rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the highest possible.