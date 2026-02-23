Focus on the Great Neck Peninsula: Vic and Jerry of Kings Point Fitness

Optimizations are a big part of the Great Neck lifestyle. Look around: Clearly, optimizing fitness and wellbeing is too.

Corporate fitness centers, workout gyms and private studios seem to be everywhere in town, the rookies and the established. Insiders know the differences between them and why people gravitate toward each are less about branding and equipment, and more about psychology, identity, and personal goals.

Kings Point Fitness is a local gym and fitness center focused on strength training, cardio, and overall fitness. For many, it is a go-to spot, well run with a friendly vibe. KPF is now entering its twenty-sixth year in business (at the same location!!), located at 770 Middle Neck Road. Obviously, KPF has partnered well with its landlord. So, to all you naysayers, there are property owners in our midst in Great Neck who partner with their tenants’ success and offer reasonable rents. Take note!

How it Started

Behind Kings Point Fitness are two lifelong friends, Victor Bianchi, formerly of Wall Street, and Jerry Cooney, a former physical education teacher. Bianchi and Cooney were totally in sync when we met at my office recently, finishing each other’s sentences as they explained the triumph of their business model. Wanting to learn what makes them tick, I asked each of them to describe the other’s qualities and approach. The short list? Bianchi is disciplined, friendly, and results-driven. Cooney is loyal, caring and patient.

Decades ago, they both pivoted to physical training as a side gig from their initial careers, starting at other local gyms. Steadily, they built their client base as they pursued their passion for helping others in the community achieve their fitness goals. These two have seen it all. Demographically and otherwise. Throughout the years, they remained serious about their business, and are at it seven days a week. “We are not just trainers,” said Cooney. Or as Vic put it, “Kings Point Fitness is a ‘one stop network’”.

How its Going

Business is booming. KPF’s clientele ranges from young students and beginners to seasoned seniors. Strength training is more popular than ever, and the guys mix in ball work, Pilates, kick boxing, depending on the client’s needs. Generally speaking, the younger generation seeks sport-specific weight training. The older set is more interested in functional work, balance and rehabilitation.

Bianchi and Cooney offer a membership club with plans tailored to their members’ specific needs. Membership has its privileges: Clients get access to the 13 cardio machines and 20 weight machines at the studio.

Bianchi and Cooney are on-site daily to help and guide their clientele, train them, and ensure proper form. For those who need one-on-one support, KPF offers specialized personal training by the hour (with no membership needed) by on-site staff or independent trainers who use the KPF facilities. Some members steadfastly follow fitness influencers online, and train via YouTube on their phones– but of course, nothing beats the KPF experience.

KPF is a tight-knit community and values relationships.

“It’s customized, every face and name is known,” said Bianchi.

Plus, the KPF members motivate each other, “they feed off each other,” said Cooney. “It’s a bit contagious when a member is making their fitness goals happen” says Vic. “We are all there to cheer them on.”

No matter what, people come to Kings Point Fitness because they’re focused, “they want results”. And know this: Its never too late to start a fitness regimen. “Personal training changes body composition,” said Bianchi. So start now, in 3-2-1.

BMI vs. TMI

According to Bianchi and Cooney, it is important to train at least 2-3 times per week, and do your homework. That necessarily means that you must eat right, sleep right and get in some cardio.

Fortunately, the vibe at KPF is fun and friendly and that keeps everyone coming back. “There is a lot of socializing at our gym,” says Vic, “but not the Equinox type. There, people go for curated experiences and are motivated by aesthetics. Given the high monthly fees and corporate feel, many are more at home at KPF.

At the other end of the corporate spectrum, Planet Fitness is also in town. Known for its budget rates and no judgment, “they lack quality control, you are just a number,” said Bianchi. Needless to say, that experience is not what the average KPF client is seeking.

Trending

As for the GLP–1 agonist trend, which has shown significant weight loss effects, Bianchi and Cooney caution against rapid weight loss.

“If you don’t work out, you lose lean muscle along with fat!” said Cooney. GLP drugs have been shown to reduce appetite, reduce “food noise” and improve metabolic health. While GLP-1 medications help with fat loss, they do not automatically protect muscle mass. With structured personal training, especially strength training, you can preserve or even build muscle while losing fat, protect bone density, and improve insulin sensitivity beyond what the medication alone can do.

“Better to go into a calorie deficit and strength train, that is healthier,” said Cooney. “When you do that, you continue to burn calories even after you leave the gym! said Bianchi. That sounds like good advice.

Along with resistance training, walking is very important, too, they insist. It is good for stress management and for lowering cortisol. Rhythmic walking activates parasympathetic tone, reduces cortisol over time and improves heart rate variability. It increases dopamine for motivation, serotonin for mood stability, and endorphins for calm. Walking also supports cognitive resilience.

On the other hand, mindless cardio must be managed. People get on the treadmill and sometimes forget where they are. With respect to boot camps and certain classes: “High-intensity exercise can temporarily raise cortisol!” said Bianchi. “It puts your body in a stressful state!” said Cooney. Plus, research shows it increases stress hormones, adds to your stress load, and spikes blood sugar. So lifting heavy– pretty pretty good. Excessive cardio, bad.

The future of personal training and gyms is all about smarter, more personalized, more integrated health ecosystems. Wearables will provide huge assistance. Instead of one-size-fits-all programs, training will adapt to your physiology that day. AI won’t replace trainers — but it will become a core tool, providing 24/7 guidance.

Training just may be prescribed like medicine — with dose, intensity, and progression tailored for long-term health outcomes. Wellness clinics and longevity centers will staff trainers along with physicians, dieticians, behavioral coaches and physical therapists. The typical big, corporate gym may be less favored. Micro-gyms in the neighborhood (shout out to Kings Point Fitness!) that are well-run, mission-driven with a focus on longevity will continue to thrive as they improve lives for their devotees. A mighty high-five to Bianchi and Cooney!

Janet Nina Esagoff, a serial entrepreneur, founded Destination: Great Neck Ltd. in 2021 to strengthen and celebrate her hometown. Follow @greatneckbiz. In 2017, Janet launched Esagoff Law Group PC, now located on Middle Neck Road. Prior to her law practice, Janet designed special–occasion wear for girls/teens at Party Girl, on Bond Street.