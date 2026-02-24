Bethel Church of Westbury hosts Black History Month celebration

Bethel Church, the first African Methodist Episcopal congregation organized in the Village of Westbury, hosted a Black History Month celebration on Sunday, Feb. 22, honoring the nation’s semiquincentennial and the founding legacy of the African Methodist Episcopal Church. Some 75 people attended the event.

Founded in 1794, Bethel Church is marking the United States’ 250th anniversary with a reflection on its own parallel longevity and historical legacy under the leadership of Bishop Richard Allen.

To commemorate these historic milestones, the church honored five distinguished female justices of color who have served in courts across the state of New York. The five judges—Gail A. Adams, Dana Boylan, Lumarie Maldonado Cruz, Pam B. Jackman Brown, and Soma S. Syed—were featured in a panel discussion, focusing on their work and providing insights into careers in the field.

“The honorable judges’ achievements embody the resilience, leadership, and moral courage that define both our national story and the African Methodist Episcopal tradition,” church leaders said in a statement.

The event featured a Worship Experience in the morning, followed by a reception and lunch. In the afternoon, the symposium was held as a moderated conversation and audience Q&A with the honored judges.

Attendees said they enjoyed the Worship Service and the day’s focus on Black History Month and Women’s History Month.

“The church’s celebration was a great event,” said attendee Reeda Grinnard of Westbury. “The judges were very informative and the food was delicious, and the weather even held up.”

Rev. Sherwyn James, who has been the pastor at Bethel for two years, said, “Bethel Church of Westbury was honored to welcome the community to join in this momentous occasion. It was a great celebration with friends, neighbors, and loved ones as we honored history, uplifted trailblazers, and reflected on the ongoing work of justice and faith.”