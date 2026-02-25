Glen Cove City Council approves new collective bargaining agreement with police department, honors

The Glen Cove City Council approved a new collective bargaining agreement with its police department at its Tuesday, Feb. 24, meeting.

The previous collective bargaining agreement between the city and the Glen Cove City Police Benevolent Association had expired at the end of 2025, with a new agreement discussed since June 2025, according to city documents.

The new agreement includes annual expected pay increases for officers of all titles, with first-year officers expected to receive roughly a $5,000 raise between 2026 and 2029, and a deputy chief expected to receive roughly a $23,000 raise during the same period.

A written agreement was made on Feb. 12, and the CBA is set to run through the end of 2029, according to city documents.

Each member of the city council thanked the police officers in attendance before approving the resolution that approved the contract.

Mayor Pam Panzenbeck and the city council also honored two people at the meeting by presenting them with citations during Black History Month.

Destin Harvey, an employee in the city Department of Public Works and founder of Community Strong 516, a nonprofit that holds several events throughout the year to provide for the local community, and Desirae O’Neill, a licensed social worker who serves as the associate director for the Glen Cove Boys & Girls Club, received citations from the city council during the meeting.

Panzenbeck said another person who could not attend the meeting will also be honored during Black History Month.

The council also announced that the Glen Cove Parade Committee will host the city’s “St. Patrick’s Parade” on Sunday, March 22.