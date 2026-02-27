One person hospitalized after fire in Glen Cove

Sixty firefighters responded to a house fire in Glen Cove on Wednesday, Feb. 25, in which one person was hospitalized due to minor smoke inhalation and two others were displaced, county and city officials said

Glen Cove City Volunteer firefighters responded to a two-story home at 5 Beverly Road just before 11 a.m., where it took 40 minutes to bring the fire under control, Nassau County Chief Fire Marshal Miachel Uttaro said.

One unidentified person was inside the home at the time of the fire and was transported by Glen Cove EMS to North Shore Glen Cove for minor smoke inhalation, city officials said.

The Sea Cliff, Glenwood, Roslyn, East Norwich and Jericho Fire Departments provided mutual aid in putting out the fire, Uttaro said.

“Our members, along with our mutual aid departments, responded quickly and worked aggressively to bring this fire under control,” Glen Cove City Fire Chief Justin Valeo said in a statement. “Their training, teamwork, and commitment to protecting Glen Cove were on full display. I am extremely proud of every member who answered the call.”

No firefighters were injured during the fire and the cause remains under investigation, Uttaro said.

City officials said Mayor Pam Panzenbeck and Deputy Mayor Donna McNaughton were at the home to assist with coordinating support services. Uttaro said the home sustained serious damage and that three people were displaced due to the fire.