11 Long Island hospitals named in New York’s top 30

A total of 11 hospitals in Long Island have been named among the top 30 in New York by a 2026 Newsweek and Statista ranking.

Manhasset’s North Shore University Hospital was ranked the highest on the island, third on the statewide list behind The Mount Sinai Hospital and NYU Langone Hospitals-Tisch Hospital, both in the city.

Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park ranked fifth on the list. Stony Brook University Hospital and Northwell Health’s Mather Hospital in Port Jefferson ranked seventh and eighth, respectively.

The list used a point system stemming from quality metrics, hospital reputation, patient experience and Patient-Reported Outcome Measures, a standardized questionnaire that collects health outcomes directly from patients.

Metrics were based on data from the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and the American Heart Association, as well as a nationwide survey of doctors and healthcare professionals on hospitals’ professional reputations.

Patient experience was surveyed through the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems, a national survey.

Long Island had the most hospitals in the top 30, with 11. The next most came from New York City, which had seven hospitals on the list.

Of the seven Long Island Hospitals, four are in Nassau County: North Shore University Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Glen Cove Hospital and Mercy Hospital, Rockville Centre. The rest are in Suffolk County.

12 of the top 30 hospitals are run by Northwell Health, one of the largest healthcare networks in the state. Since merging with Nuvance in 2025, Northwell has expanded its presence in Long Island, New York City, and the Hudson Valley.

Seven of the Long Island Hospitals in the top 30 are run by Northwell, including North Shore University Hospital, ranked third.

“Having a dozen Northwell hospitals make this prestigious list is a powerful affirmation of the work happening across our system,” John D’Angelo, president and CEO of Northwell Health, said. “As we continue our integration, this recognition reflects the strength of a unified care model that combines local leadership with the scale and clinical excellence of a 28-hospital system, delivering exceptional care close to home.”

At the beginning of this year, nurses at three Northwell hospitals threatened strikes during contract negotiations between the healthcare network and the New York State Nurses Association.

All three strikes at Plainview, Syosset and Huntington hospitals (13th in the ranking) were averted after tentative agreements were reached.

In New York City, nurses went on strike, including at the top-ranked Mount Sinai Hospital.