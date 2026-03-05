Village of Brookville election nears

The Village of Brookville has one candidate running unopposed to fill a vacant trustee position, which will be voted on during the village’s Wednesday, March 18, election.

Michael Genatt, who has lived in Brookville for over two decades, is running unopposed to fill a seat that was previously held by Robert Spina, who served on the board for 11 years before dying in 2025.

Genatt attended Boston University and then the College of Insurance before starting his career as an insurance broker. He now serves as president of Genatt V Insurance Solutions, a part of Foundation Risk Partners in New Hyde Park.

Genatt previously served on the village planning board for three years and said Mayor Daniel Serota reached out to him about the vacant trustee spot.

Genatt praised the village, saying that Brookville is a “beautiful area” and is in a great location on Nassau County’s North Shore. He said that if elected, he wants to be involved in improving the community.

The open trustee position will be filled after the election until 2027, when the spot will be open again for a full term.

Voting in Brookville will be held on Wednesday, March 18, from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the village hall, located at 18 Horse Hill Rd.