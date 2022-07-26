NYPD Officer Arrested for Alleged Road Rage Incident in Selden

An off-duty New York City Police Officer was arrested in Selden on Saturday after getting into an altercation after a road rage incident, according to police officials.

Douglas Debonet, 32, of Selden, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree menacing, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. Debonet was suspended without pay, said a spokesperson for the NYPD.

Suffolk police say that Debonet “exited his vehicle at Old Town Road and County Road 83 in Selden,” then broke the side view mirror of a car at around 11:20 a.m. on July 23. He then allegedly went to the driver’s home later that day and was “involved in an altercation” with the driver’s father.

Debonet was arraigned on Monday and released without bail. He is due back in court on Friday. His attorney could not be immediately reached for comment.

The NYPD did not comment further on the incident.