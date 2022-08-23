Nick LaLota Declares Victory in 1st Congressional District GOP Primary

Nick LaLota, the GOP nominee to replace outgoing U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) in the 1st congressional district, declared victory Tuesday over two Republican primary challengers.

LaLota, who serves as chief of staff to Suffolk County Presiding Officer Kevin McCaffrey (R-Lindenhurst), beat former Brookhaven Town Deputy Supervisor Anthony Figliola and Michelle Bond, a cryptocurrency trade group leader, according to unofficial early returns from the Suffolk County Board of Elections. LaLota won with 47% of the vote, Bond had 27% and Figliola came in third with 25% with most of the precincts reporting as of 11 p.m., returns showed.

“Tonight we celebrate a win against $3 million in outside special interests,” LaLota tweeted. “Tomorrow, we fight for our community and country against the Biden-Pelosi agenda.”

The 1st congressional district includes all five East End towns and the entire North Shore of Suffolk County.

LaLota will face Suffolk Legislator Bridget Fleming (D-Noyac) in the general election. Zeldin will be at the top of the ticket as he runs to unseat Gov. Kathy Hochul.

A former commissioner of the Suffolk Board of Elections and ex-Village of Amityville trustee, LaLota is a married father of three and U.S. Navy veteran in the process of moving his family into the newly redrawn district.

It was not immediately clear if Figliola and Bond conceded the race.