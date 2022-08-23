Nick LaLota Declares Victory in 1st Congressional District GOP Primary

Nick LaLota, the GOP nominee to replace outgoing U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) in the 1st congressional district, declared victory Tuesday over two Republican primary challengers.
“Tonight we celebrate a win against $3 million in outside special interests,” LaLota tweeted. “Tomorrow, we fight for our community and country against the Biden-Pelosi agenda.”
The 1st congressional district includes all five East End towns and the entire North Shore of Suffolk County.
LaLota will face Suffolk Legislator Bridget Fleming (D-Noyac) in the general election. Zeldin will be at the top of the ticket as he runs to unseat Gov. Kathy Hochul.
A former commissioner of the Suffolk Board of Elections and ex-Village of Amityville trustee, LaLota is a married father of three and U.S. Navy veteran in the process of moving his family into the newly redrawn district.
