Connetquot Schools’ Pride Flag Ban Sparks State Investigation

Gov. Kathy Hochul has ordered a human rights investigation of the Connetquot School District after a Connetquot High School teacher was told to take down Pride flags in her classroom, according to the governor’s office.

The incident was brought to the governor’s attention by Dr. David Kilmnick, president of the LGBT Network on Long Island, who detailed the potential Human Rights Law violation in letters to Hochul and the New York State Education Department Commissioner Betsy Rosa.

“Gov. Hochul is committed to protecting the human rights of New Yorkers, and has directed the Division of Human Rights to investigate potential violations of Human Rights Law in this matter, consistent with the agency’s mandate,” a spokesperson from the governor’s office said in a statement.

According to Kilmnick’s letters, the teacher, who is an out member of the LGBT community, was first asked to take the Progress Pride and Pride flags down from her classroom in September. The classroom is also used for Gay-Straight Alliance Club meetings, Kilmnick noted.

When the teacher did not take the flags down, she was called into the principal’s office and eventually took them down on Oct. 6, the letters say. Kilmnick argues that no other teacher has been asked to take their flags down and that the demand to remove flags was targeted.

“The district’s actions are a clear violation of the Dignity for All Students Act, and we look forward to an immediate investigation so that our LGBT youth, who are already bullied at higher rates, do not have to suffer one more day in the unsafe and dangerous environment that the Connetquot School District has created,” Kilmnick wrote in the letters.

The LGBT Network held a rally in protest of the order to take down Pride flags outside of Oakdale-Bohemia Middle School, where a board meeting was being held on Tuesday.

Connetquot School District did not respond to a request for comment. Officials from the state education department said they could not comment at this time.

