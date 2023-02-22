Be a VIP at Taste the Greats on March 2 at the Mansion at Oyster Bay

There’s still time to be a VIP at Taste the Greats on March 2 at the Mansion at Oyster Bay!

What does a VIP mean for this event, you ask? Not only will you have access to an exclusive VIP lounge and bar in the main ballroom, but you’ll also have your own special surprise VIP eats from Chocology and Gurneys.

But the party doesn’t stop there – at 9 p.m., VIP guests will travel up to the second floor party area with a DJ and soloist playing great music, lounge seating, fully stocked bar, and incredible eats powered by Dine-LI.

The after party tastings will include fun creations such as boozy pudding from The Pudding Lady, fruit tarts from the 2 Happy Hippies, and mac and cheese cupcakes from Tashana’s Kitchen. This is an after party you will not want to miss.

Go to tastethegreats.com to get your tickets before they are sold out!