Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Case Suspect Arrested, Reports Say

Gilgo Beach serial killer
Ten sets of human remains were found in the Gilgo Beach serial killer investigation (Long Island Press photo)

A suspect has reportedly been taken into custody in the Gilgo Beach serial killer case, which has been Long Island’s most notable investigation since police found multiple victims’ remains over a decade ago.

The Associated Press and multiple local media outlets cited anonymous sources in reporting the arrest of a Massapequa man, where a large police presence was seen near the reported suspect’s home Friday morning. Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney’s office said authorities will hold a press conference Friday afternoon to announce “a significant development” in the investigation by the Gilgo Beach Homicide Investigation Task Force but declined further comment. The suspect’s name was not immediately released.

“When this case first broke a victim’s cell phone … was being used to harass the family … it pinged in Massapequa,” noted Joseph Giacalone, a retired NYPD sergeant and former commanding officer of the Bronx cold case squad who regularly comments on the case. “There is a connection, possibly, right there.”

Suffolk County police were searching for Shannan Gilbert, a 24-year-old New Jersey woman who was reported missing from Oak Beach, when a cadaver dog named Blue found four sets of human remains in the brush on the north side of Ocean Parkway in an unpopulated stretch of Gilgo Beach in December 2010. Police later broadened the search and found a total of 10 sets of human remains on the Jones Beach barrier island. Gilbert was later found in a marsh near Oak Beach in 2011, but investigators have suggested they are unsure if she was murdered or accidentally drowned. 

Authorities have also suggested over the years that more than one killer may have used the same dumping ground, meaning Friday’s arrest may only solve a portion of the cases. Of the victims found, all of those identified were identified as having been sex workers at the time of their deaths. Four remain unidentified, including those of two women, a toddler who was the daughter of one of those women, and an Asian man in women’s clothing. Some of those victims were dismembered with remains scattered as far as Hempstead Lake State Park and Manorville.

The mystery attracted national headlines for many years and the unsolved killings were the subject of the 2020 Netflix film Lost Girls as well as a Lifetime movie, A&E docu-series and smaller independent movie fictionalizations. 

Determining who killed them, and why, has vexed a slew of seasoned homicide detectives through several changes in leadership in the police department. Last year, an interagency task force was formed with investigators from the FBI, as well as state and local police departments, aimed at solving the case.

The formation of the Gilgo Beach task force represents a renewed commitment to investigating the unsolved killings of mostly young women whose skeletal remains were found along a highway on Long Island, Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said.

News of a suspect being taken into custody comes a day after state police responded to a report of skeletal remains found in a wooded area off the Southern State Parkway in West Islip, although it wasn’t immediately clear that person’s identity, how long the remains were there or if they were a victim of foul play.

-With Associated Press

2011 04 06T120000Z 808981043 GM1E74700W601 RTRMADP 3 USA CRIME BODIES
Maureen Brainard-Barnes (top L), Melissa Barthelemy (top R), Megan Waterman (bottom L) and Amber Lynn Costello (bottom R) are seen in a combination of handouts released to Reuters by Suffolk County Police Department April 6, 2011. Four bodies found dumped on a remote Long Island beach were officially identified as prostitutes who were likely slain by a serial killer, police said. The women were killed at another location and their bodies were transported to Gilgo Beach, about 64 km (40 miles) east of New York City, Suffolk county, New York police said. The bodies were discovered in early December. “All of the women were escorts, who were self-employed and used Craig’s List and other sites to arrange meetings with clients,” said a police spokesperson, reading from a statement issued by Police Commissioner Richard Dormer. REUTERS/Suffolk County Police Department/Handout (UNITED STATES – Tags: CRIME LAW SOCIETY) FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS

Timothy Bolger

Timothy Bolger is the Editor in Chief of the Long Island Press who’s been working to uncover unreported stories since shortly after it launched in 2003. When he’s not editing, getting hassled by The Man or fielding cold calls to the newsroom, he covers crime, general interest and political news in addition to reporting longer, sometimes investigative features. He won’t be happy until everyone is as pissed off as he is about how screwed up Lawn Guyland is.

