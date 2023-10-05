George Santos’ Ex-Campaign Treasurer Nancy Marks Expected To Plead Guilty in Federal Court

U.S. Rep. George Santos speaks to reporters as he leaves the federal courthouse in Central Islip, N.Y., Wednesday, May 10, 2023. A 13-count federal indictment unsealed in New York accuses Santos of embezzling money from his campaign, falsely receiving unemployment funds and lying to Congress about his finances. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Nancy Marks, who served as embattled U.S. Rep. George Santos’ campaign treasurer for his 2022 campaign and resigned in January after his resume was revealed to be a lie, is set to plead guilty to at least one charge in Central Islip federal court on Thursday, according to prosecutors.

Marks resigned as financial irregularities were rising about Santos’s campaign funding. Santos himself faces a 13 count indictment for those controversies and refused calls to resign. A spokesman for federal prosecutors confirmed that Marks will change her plea, but it is unclear to what charge.

Marks has been involved in Republican politics for some time, having also served as the campaign treasurer for the gubernatorial campaign of former U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley), among many other candidates.

Santos sought to blame Marks for the finance issues, telling a conservative news outlet that “the former fiduciary went rogue.”

Marks is due to face U.S. District Court Judge Joanna Seybert at 3 p.m.

Santos faced serious questions about his resume in December, when it was revealed he had lied about having Jewish heritage, attending both Baruch College and New York University, working for Citigroup and Goldman-Sachs, and having connections to victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting.

Santos has admitted to certain fabrications, such as about his education. He has claimed that others were mere embellishments of truth, saying he worked with Goldman-Sachs while he worked for LinkBridge Investors.

Santos has adamantly stood by his claims of Jewish heritage, even telling reporters in April he took several DNA tests and would be publicly releasing the results. He has not done so.

