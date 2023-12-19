Donald Trump Disqualified From Colorado Ballot Over Role In Jan. 6 Insurrection

Donald Trump mimics a zip over his lips with his fingers as he leaves court on Nov. 6.

Former President Donald Trump is disqualified from the 2024 Republican presidential primary race in Colorado, according to the Colorado Supreme Court.

The matter is related to the Jan. 6 insurrection, and the court has invoked Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which states that anyone who once took an oath to uphold the Constitution but then “engaged” in “insurrection or rebellion” against it cannot hold office.

The vote passed 4-3 in Colorado’s Supreme Court.

“We do not reach these conclusions lightly,” wrote the court’s majority. “We are mindful of the magnitude and weight of the questions now before us. We are likewise mindful of our solemn duty to apply the law, without fear or favor, and without being swayed by public reaction to the decisions that the law mandates we reach.”

The court also ruled that any write-in votes for Trump must be discounted. Trump’s campaign has promised to appeal the decision.

“The Colorado Supreme Court issued a completely flawed decision tonight and we will swiftly file an appeal to the United States Supreme Court and a concurrent request for a stay of this deeply undemocratic decision,” Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement.

Several other states, including Arizona, Michigan, and Minnesota, have made similar efforts to get Trump off the ballot.

The court’s decision is officially on hold until Jan. 4 to allow further appeals, and it may go up to the federal Supreme Court. The issue must be resolved by Jan. 5 – which is when Colorado will print its primary ballots. The first presidential primary – the Iowa caucuses – is set for Jan. 15.

