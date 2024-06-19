Asbury Shorts USA and CAST Celebrate 40 Years of Iconic Short Films on Long Island’s North Fork

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The renowned Asbury Shorts USA marked their 40th Anniversary with a special Short Film Concert at CAST’s Treiber Hall in Southold. The event, held on a beautiful Saturday evening, featured globally acclaimed short films, attracting a full house of film enthusiasts and community members.



The program, starting at 7:00 p.m., offered a diverse mix of comedy, drama, documentary, and animation, providing a rare chance to enjoy world-class short films on a big screen. Hosted by Bill Evans the highlights included two local productions: “The Hope Chest Has a Secret Drawer” by Brooklyn’s Laura Frenzer, and Greenport filmmaker Jim Morrison’s “Kyle vs. Karen,” both of which received enthusiastic applause.



Acclaimed director Jason Reitman has praised Asbury Shorts as “the best short film show I’ve ever seen!” This sentiment resonated throughout the evening, showcasing shorts previously featured at prestigious venues like the Museum of Fine Arts Boston and London’s Royal Festival Hall. For more information about Asbury Shorts USA please click on the following link.

https://asburyshortfilms.com/



The event was co-produced by CAST (Center for Advocacy, Support & Transformation) of Southold, which has supported vulnerable individuals and families on the North Fork since 1965. CAST offers a wide range of services, including food relief, education, and workforce training, to help the community achieve economic security.



It was an evening of cinematic delight and community spirit, celebrating four decades of short film excellence and the vital work of CAST in transforming lives.

https://castnorthfork.org/