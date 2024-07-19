Billy Joel’s Legendary MSG Residency: Memorable Moments from the Piano Man’s Ten-Year Stay

Billy Joel’s residency at Madison Square Garden, which began on Jan. 27, 2014, officially comes to an end on July 25.
For many Long Islanders, Billy Joel isn’t just a musical icon but a hometown hero whose songs capture the essence of their lives and landscapes.
His ten years of MSG concerts have featured numerous unforgettable moments and star-studded guest appearances.
Here are just a few of those moments.
January 27, 2014: Billy Joel In Concert kicks off, with the artist announcing his concert residency at Madison Square Garden.
November 25, 2014: As one of Billy Joel’s very first surprise guests during his concert residency, Sting joined Billy for a performance at MSG.
December 18, 2014: During his first year of his concert residency at MSG, Billy Joel performed his rendition of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” at the December show.
July 1, 2015: At his 65th all-time show at Madison Square Garden, a banner was presented to Billy Joel for breaking the record for most performances by a single artist at MSG.
January 7, 2016: Popular late-night host Jimmy Fallon was invited on stage for a cover of “Start Me Up,” by the Rolling Stones, during one of Billy Joel’s MSG performances.
September 30, 2017: Miley Cyrus joined Billy Joel alongside Paul Simon, of Simon and Garfunkel, to bring an unexpected and thrilling performance to MSG.
January 11, 2018: Mick Jones and Lou Gramm of the legendary band Foreigner joined Billy Joel for one of his monthly shows at MSG.
July 18, 2018: To celebrate Billy Joel’s 100th lifetime concert at the venue, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that July 18 would be honored as “Billy Joel Day”. At the concert itself, a very special guest was brought out: Bruce Springsteen.
August 24, 2022: Pop star Olivia Rodrigo, who made it big in 2021 with her album Sour, joined the stage with Billy Joel for a crossover of old-school and modern pop music.
December 19, 2023: Billy Joel brought out the legendary artist Elvis Costello for his pre-Christmas show at Madison Square Garden.
March 28, 2024: Billy Joel held his 100th residency concert at Madison Square Garden. Comedian Jerry Seinfeld and artist Sting were invited as special guests.
April 26, 2024: Alexa Ray Joel, one of Billy Joel’s daughters, dedicated a special performance to her father at MSG.
May 9, 2024: Billy Joel celebrated his 75th birthday in style at his 102nd monthly show at Madison Square Garden.
June 8, 2024: Billy Joel’s youngest daughters Della and Remy joined him on stage for a performance at Madison Square Garden.