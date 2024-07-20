Man Fatally Shoots Dog in Self-Defense at Nassau County Park After Attack on Owner, Police Say

An overhead view of the entire Christopher Morley Park. (Courtesy of Wikimapia)

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A man shot and killed a dog at Christopher Morley Park out of fear for his life after it had begun attacking its owner Thursday afternoon, the Nassau County police said.

The man, 43, was at the North Hills park with his Belgium Dutch Shepherd, a large herding dog, when the dog began to “viciously attack him,” police said.

The dog caused lacerations to the man’s left arm and left leg, police said, and was transported to a hospital for treatment. Police said no other injuries were reported.

During the attack, police said, the man was “fearing for his life” and shot the unleashed dog once. The dog died from the gunshot.

The man is a licensed gun owner, police said.

The police’s investigation is ongoing.