New Hyde Park Junior Fire Department Wins Youth Group of the Year

In just the third year since its inauguration, the New Hyde Park Junior Fire Department was rewarded for its hard work, being chosen as the 2024 New York State Youth Group of the Year.

Picked as the winner by the Firefighters Association of the State of New York (FASNY), senior advisor Wally Brooks said it was exciting that the organization was rewarded for their hard work.

“The kids have been very active, and we’re making our name known throughout the county and the state,” Brooks said. “They do a lot of work and put a lot of effort into the fire department and into the junior fire department, and it was nice to see them recognized.”

The junior program has been a colossal success since its inaugural meeting on June 7, 2022. At that event, 29 of 36 members were present — now, the organization has north of 70 active members with 15 more on the waiting list looking to join the fun. It’s one of the largest junior fire departments in the state of New York.

Members of the organization range from 13 to 17 years old. Four juniors who graduated from the program have already gone on to join the New Hyde Park Fire Department, with five more who are aging out this year having expressed interest.

“That’s the whole purpose of the program, really, is to train the kids and give them an insight into the fire service, with the hopes that they join the volunteer fire department, give back to the community, and help bolster our roles to continue to provide service,” Brooks said.

The program, which is free to join, was also named the Best Appearing Junior Fire Department in the Nassau County Firefighters Association Parade each of the past two years.

Juniors drill twice per month with the New Hyde Park fire companies, honing all the same skills with the exception of live burns and live firefighting. About 50% of the department’s members were trained in CPR and Stop the Bleed last year, with even more becoming certified this year.

The members are also extremely active in the community, taking part in community service, charity and fundraising events.

Some of the department’s most notable community events include the annual holiday tree lighting, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, and the Greater New Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce food pantry. In terms of charities, the juniors have donated to the St. Jude Foundation, the New Hyde Park Gladiator Fund and the FASNY Firefighters Home.