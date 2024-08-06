Legendary Boxer Micky Ward Coming to Long Island For Film Screening

Legendary boxer Micky Ward, best known for his trilogy of fights against Arturo Gatti and who was portrayed by Mark Wahlberg in the 2010 film The Fighter, is coming to Long Island.

A screening of The Fighter is being held by Long Island Boxing Charities (LIBC) at the Pro-Fit Gym, located at 700 Union Parkway in Ronkonkoma, on Aug. 15. It will feature a meet-and-greet with Ward and several other well-known boxers.

The Gatti-Ward trilogy is widely considered to be one of the greatest matchups in boxing history, and Ward also held the World Boxing Union light welterweight title.

Also in attendance – and receiving honors – will be multiple-time, three weight world champion Iran Barkley, who shared the ring with Roberto “Hands of Stone” Duran and Tommy “Hitman” Hearns – the latter of whom he defeated twice. Jake “The Snake” Rodriguez, the former light welterweight world champion who fought out of Central Islip, will be there, as well as up-and-comer Cletus Seldin, who is frequently seen on Star Boxing’s Rockin’ Fights series at the Paramount in Huntington.

It’s LIBC’s second night at the movies, and all proceeds from the event will be going to them.

In a sport with no varsity or college system, no union, and no guaranteed benefits for its athletes, LIBC, a designated 501(c)(3), seeks to create a better bottom line for boxers. Providing gear to gyms, encouraging professional boxing promoters to scout local amateur cards, and providing financial assistance to current and former boxers is what they do. They also give out awards to fighters.

It was founded in 2019 by Rich “The Boxer” Tintella, and is now run by Long Islanders Matthew Pomara and Tony Palmieri.