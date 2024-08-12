Long Island Veterans Honored At The 2nd Annual Horst Kraeling & Bill Murphy Clam Bake in Freeport

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

On Sunday, Aug. 4th, at Waterfront Park in Freeport, KiDS NEED MoRE board member, Mitchell Kraeling was joined by many wonderful caring folks who came out to support veterans at the 2nd Annual Horst Kraeling & Bill Murphy Clam Bake.



The event honors Mitch’s father Horst and his good friend Bill Murphy who recently passed away. Bill’s wife was on hand to help volunteer at the event trying to remain composed as tears were shed by many while veterans were remembered for their service. Those tears turned to tears of joy and celebration as the rain held out long enough for the crowd to be treated to live music by HardKnocks NY. They also enjoyed an array of food all provided free of charge to Veterans and kids under 10 years old. Free transportation was given to veterans who needed it.



Mitch Kraeling fought back tears as he expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming support he received from KiDS NEED MoRE and other friends and sponsors including: Ben’s General Contracting Corp., Atlantic Hardware, Steve’s Prime Meats, Helm Bar & Grill, MacArthur Park Restaurant & Catering, Gala Fresh Farms, AWISCO, New York Atlantic Railway, Charlie’s Butchers of Oceanside, Island Electric Corp, Harbes Family Farms, I.C.C. Associates, Inc., Law Offices of Susan B. Lyons, Freeport Beverage, and last but certainly not least his friend Joe Higgins and his team from the Freeport PAL BC. Mitch said, “I picked up the flag and carried the tradition forward that my father started. I miss my dad and Bill so much. What better way to remember them than to give back the way they always did.” For details of how you can get involved or donate please reach out directly to Mitchell Kraeling at 516-949-0389 or mitch92367@yahoo.com