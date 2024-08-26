Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame Inducts Hip-Hop Legends

The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame (LIMEHOF) recently celebrated the induction of iconic hip-hop artists Davy DMX, DJ Hurricane, and DJ Jazzy Jay at a ceremony held at their museum in Stony Brook.

These DJs were honored for their contributions to the genre.

The event featured live performances from the inductees, with DJ Johnny Juice, a LIMEHOF inductee from Public Enemy, standing in for DJ Jazzy Jay, who was unable to attend due to a personal emergency. DJ Johnny Juice accepted Jazzy Jay’s award on his behalf.

Davy DMX, who has worked with artists like Run-DMC, Kurtis Blow, and The Fat Boys, expressed deep emotion upon receiving the honor.

“It’s Incredible, this is a dream,” Davy DMX said.

Kurtis Blow, his longtime friend and colleague, inducted him.

“He’s an Incredible DJ, he’s the man who create the sample loop,” Blow said. “He was my DJ. We traveled around the world from 1980 to 2000 and I’m telling you he is one amazing DJ, very accurate, very fast and quick with it and I love him to death.”

DJ Hurricane, known for his work with The Beastie Boys, was inducted by his wife, Dawn.

“It’s always a blessing and an honor when someone wants to honor you and induct you and show that they appreciate the long-haul work that you’ve done throughout your life,” he said.

DJ Johnny Juice, who participated in the ceremony and accepted DJ Jazzy Jay’s induction, highlighted the importance of recognizing DJs for their lifelong contributions, noting that they are often overlooked in the music industry.

“I was very honored to be here to witness and to take part,” Juice said. “I’m very happy that they were finally honored for life-long achievements that most DJ’s never get a chance to experience since DJ’s are kind of overlooked.”

LIMEHOF recognizes artists from geographic Long Island which includes Queens and Brooklyn, in addition to Nassau and Suffolk Counties.

“The induction of DJ Hurricane, Davy DMX, and DJ Jazzy Jay into the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame highlights the importance of DJs in hip hop’s early days,” said LIMEHOF Vice Chairman Tom Needham. “These pioneers transformed the art of DJing, making it a central element of the genre and influencing countless artists. Their legacy is a vital part of hip hop’s story, and we are proud to honor them.”