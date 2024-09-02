It’s Fall, Y’All! Long Island Fall Festivals and Fairs for 2024

As summer comes to a close, Long Island begins its transformation into a vibrant autumnal landscape. With the changing of the seasons comes a delightful array of festivals that celebrate the harvest and the spirit of fall.

Whether you’re seeking family-friendly fun or upscale experiences, there’s a fall festival to suit every taste. Experience everything from pumpkin patches and corn mazes to live music, art displays, and delectable food.

As the days grow shorter and the nights become cooler, embrace the fall spirit and enjoy the best of the season.

Annual Italian Festival

With rides, games and food trucks featuring an endless supply of classic Italian dishes, the 43rd Annual Italian Festival at Port Washington will celebrate the rich local Italian-American culture. 175 West Shore Rd., Port Washington. $5. Thursday and Friday 6 p.m.-11 p.m., Saturday 2 p.m..-11 p.m., Sunday 12 p.m.-9 p.m. Sept. 5-8.

East Northport Festival

The East Northport Festival kicks off the autumn season with rides, craft vendors, international foods, a craft beer garden, and more. 185 Larkfield Rd., East Northport. Free. Friday 6 p.m.-11 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 6-8.

Captree Dockside Family Festival

Enjoy a boat ride down the beautiful Captree State Park. The event will be accompanied with live music, pony rides, pirate shows, food vendors and more. 3500 Ocean Pkwy., Bay Shore. Free. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 7.

“On The Spot” L.I. Performance Art Festival

Enjoy Long Island’s first-ever performance arts festival at the Patchogue Arts Council this fall. Performances will be held every thirty minutes, providing attendees a unique opportunity to experience a variety of different, unique talents. 20 Terry St., Suite 116, Patchogue. Free. Sept. 7-9.

Westbury Street Fair

Step into the autumn season at Westbury with a variety of food vendors, local art exhibitions, and live music. 149 Post Ave., Westbury. Free. Sept. 7.

Long Island Water Lantern Festival

Enjoy the autumn sunset at the beautiful Eisenhower Park during the Water Lantern Festival. Live music and plenty of food trucks will accompany the festival, as thousands of lanterns light up the night. 1899 Hempstead Tpke., East Meadow. $28.33. 4:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Sept. 7.

Long Island Fair

With origins as far back as 1842, the Long Island Fair in Old Bethpage is one of the longest-running agricultural traditions in America. Enjoy an almost endless array of exhibits, stunt shows, competitions, magic shows, food and more. 1303 Round Swamp Rd., Old Bethpage. $20 adults; $15 seniors and kids 5-12; under 5 free. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 13-15.

Street Eats & Entertainment

Savor delicious food from over 20 trucks and enjoy live music, games, and fun for the whole family at the Street Eats & Entertainment Food Truck Festival. 960 Brush Hollow Rd., Westbury. $15. 12 p.m. Sept. 14.

Setauket Country Crafts Fair

With over 75 craft exhibitions, the 3rd annual Setauket Country Crafts Fair will also feature live music performances, raffles and refreshments. 5 Caroline Ave., Setauket. Free. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 14.

Glen Cove Street Fair

Vendors, live music and food trucks will liven up the streets of Glen Cove during the multi-day Street Fair. 1 Glen St., Glen Cove. Free. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 14-15.

San Gennaro Feast of the Hamptons

Kick off the season with a night of fireworks and delicious Italian delicacies in the beautiful Hamptons. Celebrate the 12th annual San Gennaro Feast of the Hamptons. Good Ground Rd., Hampton Bays. Sept. 14-15.

Hicks Nurseries Fall Festival

With a hay maze, pottery activity, sand art, and pumpkin decorating, Hicks Nurseries will offer all-day fun at their facilities for children of all ages. 100 Jericho Tpke., Westbury. $8. Weekends only, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 14-Oct. 27.

Garlic Fest

Support local vendors and celebrate the harvest at the Garlic Festival at Waterdrinker Farm in Riverhead. Indulge in some garlicky goodness at the vendor markets and enjoy the various attractions like pumpkin picking and corn mazes. 4560 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Free. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 15.

Heritage Country Fair

Hosted by the Smithtown Historical Society, the Heritage Country Fair offers a unique opportunity to experience the folk American traditions of long ago. Alongside historical reenactments, multiple attractions will be present, like the antique car show, petting zoo, vendor market and pony rides. 239 Middle Country Rd., Smithtown. $7 general admission; under 3 free. 12 p.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 15.

Annual Pickle Festival

Experience the unique flavors of Long Island’s annual pickle festival. Enjoy a variety of pickles, alongside delicious food, live entertainment, hay rides, antique car shows and family-friendly activities. 900 Park Ave., Huntington. $5 adults; under 12 free. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 21.

EQFD Seafood & Beer Festival

The annual Seafood & Beer Festival, which sold out last year, will be held again this fall by the East Quogue Fire Department. The night of food and drinks will also be accompanied by the band Mean Machine. 465 Montauk Hwy., East Quogue. $60 general admission. 6 p.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 21.

Longwood Fair

At the historic Longwood Estate in the Town of Brookhaven, enjoy a night of historic reenactments, sales from local craft vendors, vintage apron shows and wonderful live music. 205 Longwood Rd., Ridge. $5 general admission; 12 and under free. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 21-22.

Maritime Festival

Celebrate the maritime heritage of Long Island at the East End Seaport Museum. Amidst the boat races and parades, over 100 vendors will be present at the festival, providing endless food and entertainment. 100 3rd St., Greenport. Free. Sept. 21-22.

White Post Farms Fall Festival

With 5 live performances, hay rides, petting zoos, a giraffe experience and even more, White Post Farms is the perfect place to take your children for a fun autumn experience. 250 Old Country Rd., Melville. $37.95. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 21-Oct. 27.

West Islip Country Fair

The West Islip Country Fair will feature live music, over 100 vendors, live entertainment and more. The fair will be fun for all ages, also featuring magic shows, face painting, bounce houses and slides. 3 Higbie Ln., West Islip. Free. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 22.

Autumn Equinox Market

Celebrate the Autumn Equinox at the indoor Autumn Equinox Market in Farmingdale. The market will feature a variety of unique vendors and businesses, including readers, crystals and healers. 1 Morton St., Farmingdale. Free. 12 p.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 22.

Cow Harbor Day

Join in a full day of festivities and fun. Cow Harbor Day in Northport will start with a parade down Northport, followed by boat decorating and, finally, a boat race. Local businesses and vendors will be present throughout the event. 158 Laurel Ave., Northport. Free. 12 p.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 22.

Port Jefferson Dragon Boat Race Fest

Celebrate the auspicious Year of the Dragon at the 10th annual Dragon Boat Race Festival in Port Jefferson. In addition to thrilling boat races, enjoy live music, dance performances, art displays, delicious food, and shopping from over 20 vendors. 101 East Broadway, Port Jefferson. Free. 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 24.

Bellmore Street Festival

Experience the thrill and joy of carnival rides, live music, entertainment and more throughout Bellmore Village. Plenty of vendors and food will be there, too. 2677 Grand Ave., Bellmore. Free. Thursday and Friday 6 p.m.-10 p.m; Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sept. 26-29.

Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatcheries Fall Festival

It’s fun for the whole family, as the Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatcheries open their doors for a fall festival of fishing, live entertainment, animal encounters, and environmental exhibitions. 1660 Rte. 25A, Cold Spring Harbor. $7 adults; $6 seniors; $5 children. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 28.

Franklin Square Street Fair

In addition to the dozens of vendors at the Franklin Square Street Fair, food trucks and bounce houses will accompany the event. 191 Franklin Ave., Franklin Square. Free. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 28.

New Hyde Park Street Fair

Multiple blocks will be closed near the crossroads of Jericho Turnpike and New Hyde Park Road this fall, bringing local vendors together for a day of food, activities and entertainment. 1420 Jericho Tpke., New Hyde Park. Free. 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sept. 28.

Syosset Street Fair

With over 200 vendors set to be present, the Syosset Street Fair will provide plenty of food, entertainment and shopping for all its attendees. 59 Jackson Ave., Syosset. Free. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 29.

Seaford Fall Harvest Fair

Hosted by the Seaford Historical Society, the Harvest Fair will celebrate the autumnal harvest with plenty of food and entertainment across a variety of local vendors. Free. 3890 Waverly Ave., Seaford. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 29.

Malverne Fall Festival and Classic Car Show

The 31st Annual Malverne Fall Festival is sure to be fun for the whole family. With live music, dance performances, vendors and, of course, classic cars, the festival is a wonderful way to celebrate the autumn season. Free. 280 Hempstead Ave., Malverne. 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 29.

SpookyFest

The Halloween spirit continues all month long at SpookyFest, which features haunted woods, the new Mystical Garden, face painting and more. For all the tricks, the festival will also provide plenty of delicious treats for attendees. 1450 Tanglewood Rd., Rockville Centre. $27 all attractions; $22 all non-scary attractions. 6 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Oct. 4-31 (every Friday, Saturday and Sunday).

Christmas in October Village Fair

The Christmas in October Fair will feature crafts from local and tri-state artisans, helping prepare for the winter holiday joy. 239 East Main St., Smithtown. Free. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 5.

Fall Colonial Fair

Take a step back in time at the Fall Colonial Fair, hosted by the Cow Neck Peninsula Historical Society. Visit blacksmiths, potters, weavers and more to find out what life was really like during colonial times. 336 Port Washington Blvd., Port Washington. Free. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 5.

Grand Baldwin Festival

With a pop-up marketplace, live music, delicious local and international foods, an art showcase, and a variety of family-friendly activities, the Grand Baldwin Festival definitely lives up to its name. 2385 Grand Ave., Baldwin. Free. 12 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Oct. 5.

Babylon Fall Harvest Fair

The best of Babylon, all in one place. Taste quality food at local restaurants, cafés, and bakeries, and buy wonderful products at local boutiques. Free. 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 5.

South Shore Arts Festival

To celebrate its 50-year anniversary, the Long Island Arts Council will be holding the South Shore Arts Festival, a one-day exhibit showcasing novel paintings, pottery, photography and more. 130 E. Merrick Rd., Freeport. Free. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 6.

Bethpage Street Fair

With over 100 vendors, food trucks and live music accompanying the event, the Bethpage Street Fair will be a shopper’s paradise. 356 Broadway, Bethpage. Free. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 6.

“Taste the World” Long Island

Featuring over 100 art, food and beverage vendors, the “Taste the World” festival will return to Tanger Outlets in Deer Park. Enjoy some of the best international cuisine that the Tri-State offers. 152 The Arches Cir., Deer Park. $12 adults; $5 kids 7-12; 6 and under free. Friday 1 p.m.-8 p.m; Saturday, Sunday and Monday 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 11-14.

Long Island Fall Festival

The upcoming Long Island Fall Festival will be held in the beautiful Heckscher Park in Huntington. Food courts, carnivals and live entertainment will be available. 11 Prime Ave., Huntington. Free. Oct. 12.

Mill Neck Manor Apple Festival

Join Mill Neck Manor for the 2024 Apple Festival on Mill Neck Manor’s stunning 86-acre campus. Savor fall flavors, enjoy live entertainment, and celebrate the Long Island Deaf community at this beloved annual tradition. 40 Frost Mill Rd., Mill Neck. $20 suggested donation for parking per vehicle. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 12-13.

Montauk Family Festival

Get ready for a full day of fun. The Montauk Family Festival will feature a food tent, beer and wine, auctions, a farmer’s market, a chowder contest and even more. 742 Montauk Hwy., Montauk. Free. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 12-13.

Fall Festival and “Mourning at the Manor”

Immerse yourself in post-Colonial Long Island at Sagtikos Manor this fall. Experience a mock Victorian wake and a variety of traditional crafts. 677 Montauk Hwy., Bay Shore. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 13.

Riverhead Country Fair

If you want to experience a classic country fair, Riverhead will be hosting one this fall. It will feature a variety of games, vendors and, of course, food. Main St., Riverhead. Free. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 13.

Huntington Apple Festival

Held by the Huntington Historical Society, the Huntington Apple Festival will feature live music, seasonal crafts, fall foods and, of course, apple picking. 434 Park Ave., Huntington. 12 p.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 15.

Hempstead Lake Fall Family Fishing Festival

For families who love to fish, Hempstead Lake State Park may be the perfect place to visit this fall. Featuring open fishing, instructions, fly casting demonstrations and more, the festival will offer children the opportunity to learn how to fish. Eagle Ave., West Hempstead. Free. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 19.

Pumpkin Fest

As Halloween approaches, enjoy some pumpkin picking at the patches of Pumpkin Fest. Live music and plenty of activities will accompany the event, offering fun for the whole family. 1100 Old Nichols Rd., Islandia. Free. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 19.

Halloween Fest

Every year, Downtown Riverhead is transformed into a spooky Halloween destination. Enjoy a trick or a treat at the festival, or enjoy the parades, coffin races and other events. 133 E. Main St., Riverhead. Free. Oct. 19.

Mineola Fall Festival

Breathe in the cool autumn air while enjoying a laid-back night of endless food, beer and wine, and live music performances at the Mineola Fall Festival. 195 Marcellus Rd., Mineola. Free. 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 19.

Morley Park Fair

Arts, crafts and gifts galore! Visit the beautiful Morley Park to shop from over 50 vendors during their autumn fair. 500 Searingtown Rd., Roslyn. Free. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 19-20.

Oyster Festival

For the past 40 years, over 200,000 people have attended the largest waterfront festival in the region: the Oyster Festival. With live entertainment, music and plenty of food, the Oyster Festival is the perfect way to spend time at the beautiful shores of Oyster Bay. 25 West End Ave., Oyster Bay. Free. Oct. 19-20.

Rock Hall Country Fair

Take a step back in time at the Rock Hall Museum this fall. With colonial historians, pumpkin patches, pony rides, animal farms and plenty of food, the Country Fair is the perfect place to take your kids this fall. 199 Broadway, Lawrence. Free. Oct. 19-20.

The Moriches Fall Festival

A wonderful shoreline view accompanied by live music, vendors, delicious food and a market. The Moriches offer a perfect and peaceful way to enjoy the serene autumn weather. Lake Ave., Center Moriches. Free. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 20.

Freeport Memorial Library Fall Festival

The Fall Festival in Freeport is the perfect destination for children up to grade 12, featuring a video games truck, pumpkin painting, cotton candy, a petting zoo, carnival games and more. 144 West Merrick Rd., Freeport. Free. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 26.

Rhatigan’s Run 5K

Join the Floral Park Knights of Columbus—walking or running—at Rhatigan’s Run. A huge breakfast spread, including sausages and eggs, will be available for participants. With Halloween just around the corner from this event, costumes will be welcome. 33 S. Tyson Ave., Floral Park. $44.15. 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Oct. 26.

Merrick Street Fair

The Merrick Street Fair will feature pony rides, carnival games, vendors, live music and food trucks. 14 Merrick Ave., Merrick. Free. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 26-27.

North Meets South Fair

Indulge in the food and drinks of local artisanal businesses on the North and South Shores of Long Island. Experience the best of both worlds while accompanied by live music performances, games, and plenty of friendly farm animals. 350 Yaphank Ave., Yaphank. $10 adults; 12 and under free. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 3.

Christmas Gift Vendor Fair

In Field 8 of Eisenhower Park, dozens of vendors will come together to ensure you have a great gift ready for your loved ones when the holidays come around. 8 Park Blvd., Westbury. Free. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 9.