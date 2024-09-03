Gov. Hochul’s Ex-Aide From Manhasset Arrested, Following FBI Raid

The FBI was reported to have arrested the former aide to Gov. Kathy Hochul Tuesday morning. (Photo courtesy of the Public Domain)

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Linda Sun, former aide to Gov. Kathy Hochul, and her husband were arrested by federal authorities Tuesday, according to various news reports.

The arrest comes a month and a half after the feds raided their $3.5 million home in Manhasset.

Sun and her husband Chris Hu were taken into custody early Tuesday morning and are expected to be arraigned in Brooklyn Federal Court. Newsday reported that a spokesperson for the U.S. attorney’s office in Brooklyn confirmed the arrests, but could not provide details of the charges.

The raid was held before dawn on the morning of July 23 at Linda Sun’s Stone Hill gated community home on Saxony Court.

The reason for the raid, first reported by The New York Times, is unknown.

Efforts to reach the FBI’s New York press office for confirmation and additional details of the raid were unavailing.

Footage from the raid published by Newsday shows FBI personnel removing a plastic folding table from a vehicle and bringing it toward Sun’s home. The house is shown with all the lights on inside.

FBI personnel are also shown in the video footage walking about in front of Sun’s home and by her front door.

It is unknown what time the video was taken of the raid, but it was before the sun had risen. Nighttime fauna can be heard in the background.

Sun is a former deputy chief of staff for Hochul but holds a 15-year-long career working in government.

“This individual was hired by the Executive Chamber more than a decade ago,” Press Secretary Avi Small said, referring to Sun being hired by the Cuomo administration. “We terminated her employment in March 2023 after discovering evidence of misconduct, immediately reported her actions to law enforcement and have assisted law enforcement throughout this process.”

Sun’s LinkedIn profile outlines a long career in public service, beginning in 2009 as chief of staff for Rep. Grace Meng’s state Assembly office.

Sun has held many other positions, including director of Asian American affairs, Queens regional representative, and deputy chief diversity officer under former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Her LinkedIn profile also states that she held the title of chief of staff under Hochul from September 2021 until November 2022 and worked for the state Department of Labor, ending in March 2023.

Citing an unknown source, Politico reported that Sun had been fired from her Department of Labor job in March of 2023 due to evidence of misconduct. This evidence was reported to law enforcement, according to multiple publications.