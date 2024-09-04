Body Found in Suitcase in Huntington

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A dead body was found in a suitcase dumped in a wooded area next to an apartment complex in Huntington on Tuesday, Suffolk County police said.

Second Precinct officers responded to a 911 call of “suspicious activity” in the wooded area next to the apartments on Nassau Road and upon arrival, authorities recovered the remains shortly before noon, police said.

The Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office removed the remains to perform an autopsy to determine the person’s identity and cause of death.

If coroners are unable to identify the person found Tuesday, a New York State law enacted in 2016 mandates that investigators upload details of the case to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs), a national clearinghouse for missing, unidentified, and unclaimed person cases. As of this story, Suffolk County currently has 24 cases in Namus for unidentified human remains found between 1978 and 2018.

Homicide Squad detectives are continuing the investigation into the Huntington case and ask anyone with information is asked to call them at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.