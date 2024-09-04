You Voted, They Won: Top High School Educators on Long Island 2024

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

BEST GUIDANCE COUNSELOR

Jacqueline Verre

Jacqueline Verre, the dedicated Guidance Counselor at Farmingdale High School, excels at fostering a supportive and enriching learning environment for students. Her commitment to maximizing each student’s potential is evident through various initiatives. Notably, she extends her support to students with disabilities, ensuring inclusivity in the college admissions journey. Verre’s passion and proficiency make her an invaluable asset to the Farmingdale Guidance Department, shaping the future success of students. 150 Lincoln St., Farmingdale, 516-434-5210, farmingdaleschools.org

BEST HIGH SCHOOL SPIRIT

Farmingdale High School

Farmingdale High School radiates unparalleled school spirit across Long Island, earning its reputation as the epitome of pride and unity. Affectionately known as the Dalers, students and alumni alike proudly don the green and white, representing their school with unwavering enthusiasm. With the majestic lion as its mascot, Farmingdale High exudes strength and determination in every endeavor. From spirited pep rallies to electrifying sporting events, the Dalers’ passion ignites the hearts of all who enter their halls. Through a culture of inclusivity and camaraderie, Farmingdale High School fosters a sense of belonging that transcends generations, making its students the undisputed champions of school spirit. 150 Lincoln St., Farmingdale, 546-434-5210, farmingdaleschools.org

BEST HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS COACH

TJ Pecoraro – Beast Baseball Academy

TJ Pecoraro emerges as the epitome of coaching excellence, leading the charge at Beast Baseball Academy in Huntington. With an unwavering commitment to fostering both athletic prowess and personal growth, he cultivates a culture where young athletes not only excel on the field but also develop essential life values. Under Pecoraro’s guidance, players thrive within a supportive environment that emphasizes teamwork, discipline, and resilience. His mentorship instills qualities that extend far beyond the diamond, preparing them for success in all facets of life. Pecoraro stands as a beacon of inspiration, shaping the next generation of champions on Long Island. 1815 E. Jericho Tpke., Huntington, 631-486-8989, beastlongisland.com

BEST PRIVATE SCHOOL

St. Edward the Confessor School

The fine faculty at St. Edward the Confessor School make sure their students learn and grow to become curious, respectful, and well mannered. Every student has the opportunity for specialized attention at this well-regarded private school. The teachers create an environment where children are eager to grasp concepts and take the next step to build their important foundation in all subjects. They learn the value of treating others with kindness, a sense of community, and making lasting friendships. Some graduates refer to St. Edward as “the friendship-making factory” because the friends they make there become lifelong. If you value having your children receive an education in their faith and passion to excel in their academics, St. Edward is the school for your family. 205 Jackson Ave., Syosset, 516-662-6148, stedwardconfessor.org

BEST TEACHER

Dan Baxt – Baldwin High School

Renowned for his unwavering dedication and innovative teaching methods, Baxt stands as the paragon of excellence among educators on Long Island. As a beacon of inspiration at Baldwin High School, his passion for science ignites the minds of countless students, illuminating the intricate wonders of the universe with every lesson. With an approach that seamlessly blends expertise with empathy, he cultivates a nurturing environment where curiosity flourishes and learning transcends the confines of the classroom. Dan’s commitment to his students goes beyond academic achievement, fostering a profound sense of empowerment and self-discovery that resonates far beyond graduation. 841 Ethel T. Kloberg Dr., Baldwin, 516-434-6100, baldwinschools.org

